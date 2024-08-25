Sakan, Kuwait’s leading property technology company, proudly announces the acquisition of hapondo, Qatar’s premier real estate marketing platform. This groundbreaking move not only marks a major milestone for both companies but also symbolizes a new era of collaboration and innovation within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) real estate and PropTech industries.

‏Sakan currently operates in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Bahrain. With the acquisition of hapondo, Sakan will now expand its operation to Qatar’s market. By combining hapondo’s deep understanding of the Qatari market with Sakan’s cutting-edge technology and expansive regional network, this partnership is set to redefine the real estate landscape across the GCC.

‏Key Aspects of the Acquisition:

Expanded Listings: Users will benefit from an extensive selection of properties across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors throughout the GCC, reflecting the region's dynamic real estate market.

‏Data-Driven Insights: The integration will leverage comprehensive data to enhance market transparency, enabling the generation of detailed reports that offer valuable data-driven insights for real estate companies, property seekers, property owners, developers, and the public at large.

‏Broader Reach: With Sakan’s regional network, hapondo will connect with a wider audience, opening up new opportunities for real estate companies, owners, and property seekers alike.

‏Innovation and Growth: This partnership will drive cutting-edge developments in the Proptech landscape which will enhance customer support, and significantly elevate the overall user experience.

‏“We are thrilled to welcome hapondo into the Sakan family,” said Abdullah Al Saleh, CEO of Sakan. “Together, we will create a more expansive, user-friendly platform that delivers greater value to our customers across the GCC. This partnership will enable us to better serve our customers and scale our growth across the region.”

‏hapondo’s CEO, Ahmad Al-Khanji, shared similar enthusiasm: “Joining forces with Sakan aligns perfectly with our vision to revolutionize the real estate market in Qatar and beyond. The aim of creating a more transparent real estate industry will now expand, and we are excited for what the future holds.”

‏This acquisition is a testament to the potential of GCC cooperation to drive innovation, foster economic growth, and create value for all stakeholders in the region. By developing and implementing solutions locally, Sakan and hapondo are poised to lead the transformation of the GCC real estate market, setting new standards for excellence and collaboration.

‏About Sakan - https://sakan.co/en

‏Sakan is a leading real estate technology company based in Kuwait, focused on transforming the real estate market across the GCC through innovative digital solutions.

About hapondo - https://hapondo.qa

‏hapondo is Qatar’s top real estate marketing platform, known for its comprehensive property listings and user-friendly interface, connecting property seekers with their ideal homes and commercial spaces.

‏For media inquiries, please contact:

‏Malik Ibrahim

‏malik@sakan.co