Dubai, UAE - SailGP, the world’s most exciting racing on water, is teaming up with Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), the city’s annual celebration of fitness and wellness, to introduce an exciting new activity: the SailGP Fitness Challenge - ‘Are you Fit to Foil?’. This collaboration promises to push physical boundaries and ignite participants' competitive spirit by showcasing what it takes to foil (or fly!) a fifty-foot racing catamaran ahead of the global racing league’s return to the Middle East in December for the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix, presented by P&O Marinas.

At the heart of this fitness challenge is an exciting experience that brings the intensity of SailGP racing to the public. At the core of SailGP's high-tech, high-speed F50 racing catamaran is the "grinder" position, the most physically demanding role. Grinders are responsible for generating the power required to execute precision manoeuvres and maintain the stability of the flying F50s, which reach speeds of up to 100 km/h. The extraordinary strength and relentless effort of these athletes are pivotal to a team's success. Without them, the F50s would remain grounded, unable to achieve the incredible speeds and breathtaking foiling ‘flight’ that define SailGP racing.

With the SailGP Fitness Challenge - ‘Are you Fit to Foil?’, participants have the unique opportunity to step into these demanding roles, gaining an insight into what it takes to power the high-speed F50s. It's a chance for participants to discover if they possess the physical prowess to be a SailGP athlete, facing similar challenges to those that world-class sailors encounter in one of the most demanding racing environments.

Participants can simply turn up to experience the SailGP Fitness Challenge at Run and Ride Central, located at One Central, with the opportunity to test their strength and endurance against the world's best on the following dates: Saturday, 18 November; and Thursday, 23 November.

Dubai Fitness Challenge, an initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, aims to inspire and promote a health and fitness focused mindset among residents and visitors. The challenge encourages individuals to complete 30 minutes of exercise each day for 30 days, helping participants to achieve their 30x30 goals with an action-packed calendar of sporting events and activities throughout the month.

Nick Hutton, Emirates GBR SailGP team grinder, said: "SailGP is all about pushing the limits, both in terms of technology and athleticism. One of the most physical positions in SailGP is undoubtedly the grinder position. We’re effectively the engine of the boat and it demands immense strength and stamina. Partnering with Dubai Fitness Challenge is an exciting opportunity to showcase the incredible physical demands we face as grinders, and invite the public to experience a taste of the thrill and intensity of SailGP. It’s a fantastic way to connect our sport with the community ahead of the Dubai event next month and I wish everyone who gives it a go the best of luck.”

Following Dubai Fitness Challenge, the excitement will continue as SailGP returns to the iconic Mina Rashid on December 9-10 for the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas. This is a chance to witness the world's most exciting racing on water - make sure to get your tickets! Visit SailGP.com/Dubai to find out more.

Full details of the SailGP Fitness Challenge at Dubai Fitness Challenge:

Location:

Run and Ride Central, One Central

Dates and Times:

Saturday, 18 November 2023: 14:00 – 16:00

Thursday, 23 November 2023: 17:00 – 19:00

For more details, please visit the following link: dubaifitnesschallenge.com

