Sharjah: The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone) is all set to participate in the first edition of the Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition and Conference (GRTIEC), taking place from October 8-10 at ADNEC centre.

The event, held under the theme "Setting Transport Infrastructure and Global Connectivity in Motion," will feature more than 150 high-profile international speakers and over 100 exhibitors from around the world.

During the show, hosted by Etihad Rail in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, ADNEC, and DMG Events, SAIF Zone will showcase Sharjah's vast growth opportunities.

It will shed light on the emirate’s access to expanding global markets, competitive services, cutting-edge infrastructure, and investment solutions that position Sharjah as a prime investment hub. Sharjah’s strategic location, with proximity to Sharjah International Airport and seaports, further enhances its appeal as a top destination for global business and investment.

Showcasing premium services

The exhibition, expected to draw more than 10,000 attendees, offers a unique opportunity for networking and exchanging insights in the fields of transportation and infrastructure.

During the conference, SAIF Zone will highlight its solutions and facilities that support the logistics sector while meeting the aspirations of investors, enabling growth and success in competitive markets.

The free zone’s integrated system caters to a wide range of logistics services and related sectors, backed by advanced infrastructure, digital services, and innovative communication systems to streamline the movement of goods.

Its proximity to Sharjah International Airport also provides a strategic advantage for companies in this sector, offering a gateway to competitive markets across the Middle East and North Africa.

Supporting UAE's vision

HE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone, stressed that taking part in GRTIEC will allow the free zone to contribute significantly to achieving the UAE's vision of establishing itself as a global hub for trade and business.

“We will also showcase our unique capabilities and services, which play a vital role in attracting investments and fostering economic growth in both Sharjah and the UAE. With the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone offering a series of investor-friendly services and privileges, we will highlight its strength and appeal to international companies.”

“The event, which brings together experts from around the world, also provides an ideal platform for engaging with decision-makers in the transportation and infrastructure sectors. It offers an opportunity to introduce them to the promising prospects offered by thre free one and to present the services and facilities available, including streamlined cargo movement and support for global supply chains," said Al Mazrouei.

Preferred destination for investment

His Excellency added, “We are proud to be part of this important global event. Our goal is to continually strengthen SAIF Zone’s position as a preferred investment destination in the region by exhibiting the unique advantages that attract investors seeking an integrated business environment that fosters company growth across various sectors.”

“We view this event as an ideal venue to connect with potential investors from around the globe and highlight the promising investment opportunities the zone offers in key sectors such as assembly, logistics, trade, and light industry. We are committed to forging new partnerships and exploring new avenues of cooperation with leading international companies in transportation and infrastructure,” Al Mazrouei added.

SAIF Zone offers a wide range of competitive advantages for businesses operating in the commercial, industrial, and service sectors. These include customs facilities, advanced infrastructure, and modern amenities such as fully equipped, air-conditioned executive offices, warehouses of various sizes with attached offices, and land for rent tailored to investor needs.

Additionally, the free zone provides 24/7 services, licenses issued within an hour, immediate cargo processing and customs clearance, security and emergency services, as well as on-site workers' housing, ensuring a comprehensive and efficient business environment.

