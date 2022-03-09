Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - Mérignac, France -–The National Security Services Company (SAFE) , fully owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), and Azur Drones, a leader in drone-in-a-box solutions, announce the signing of an agreement for a global strategic partnership.

SAFE’s ambition is to pioneer the new vision of Security Services & Technologies throughout Saudi Arabia, focused on delivering international standards and excellence through the integration of professional and trained talent, latest technology, and premium service solutions. SAFE, the National Security Service Company is designed to be customer oriented from its inception, and with protection of assets, people, and environments at the core of SAFE vision.

A leader in drone-in-a-box technology, Azur Drones has developed Skeyetech, a drone-in-a-box solution to enhance security and support operations at industrial and sensitive sites. Fully autonomous, Skeyetech drones can be quickly dispatched at the click of a button to any area to carry out specific checks, security patrols, inspection missions or monitor crisis situations. Skeyetech solution is already deployed on major sensitive sites in Europe and in the Middle East.

A Partnership Agreement has been signed by Turki bin Matooq Althonayan, CEO of SAFE and Jean-Marc Crépin, CEO of Azur Drones, at SAFE’s headquarters in Riyadh in the presence of the French Ambassador to KSA, Ludovic Pouille. Via this agreement, SAFE becomes the exclusive partner of Azur Drone in Saudi Arabia and MENA for Drone-As-A-Service solution. The agreement includes capabilities development of local assembly of autonomous drones in Saudi Arabia, through the expertise of Azur Drones.

“We are very pleased to partner with Azur Drones and to propose this breakthrough technology in the Kingdom. Through this partnership, our goal is to revolutionize the security market and extend the best possible solution to our customers. . The integration of drones and artificial intelligence (AI) technology offers additional benefits to enhance current security and safety capabilities. This partnership enables us to further develop our human capital through job creation, knowledge transfer and training .’’ commented Turki bin Matooq Althonayan, CEO of SAFE.

“We are very honoured to partner with a major player like SAFE. This partnership enables us to bring a global package gathering the most advanced technology with the best-in-class security personnel. This innovative value creation paves the way for numerous and successful deployments of Skeyetech on major projects in Saudi Arabia .’’ added Jean-Marc Crépin, CEO of Azur Drones.

About SAFE

The National Security Services Company (SAFE) was launched by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) in December 2020 to grow and develop the private security sector in Saudi Arabia. SAFE aims to Uplift the security sector and accelerate initiatives under the Vision 2030 and offer the best-in-class security solutions by combining state-of-the-art technology with the expertise of well-trained security personnel. SAFE operates in 9 major sectors today in around 37+ locations in Saudi Arabia with over 3000+ employees.

About Azur Drones

Azur Drones is one of the world leaders in drone-in-a-box solution.

The company’s SKEYETECH system is an autonomous drone solution designed for sensitive sites security and operations support. Fully integrated into existing security systems, SKEYETECH is operational 24/7 to carry out specific checks, perimeter patrols, inspection missions or assist in crisis situations. Skeyetech is today the most deployed autonomous drone system in the world with over 200 users and 20,000 operational flights.

Based in Bordeaux, Paris and Dubai, Azur Drones collaborates with well-established contractors in Europe and in the Middle East (TotalEnergies, Orano, Engie, Oiltanking, G4S, Port de Dunkerque)