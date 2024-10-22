Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO) continues to position itself at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s manufacturing sector through its participation in the Introduction to the Toyota Lean Manufacturing Methodology training program in Japan. This initiative, aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, reflects SADAFCO’s strategic commitment to adopting global best practices and driving operational excellence in line with the Kingdom’s industrial transformation.

Organized by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry in Japan, this exclusive program equips Saudi manufacturers with cutting-edge techniques from Toyota’s globally recognized lean manufacturing model. SADAFCO’s involvement underscores its leadership in the local market and its proactive approach to aligning with international standards.

Patrick O. Stillhart, CEO of SADAFCO, emphasized the company’s strategic role in advancing national manufacturing standards: “At SADAFCO, we are committed to maintaining our position one of the leaders in Saudi Arabia’s manufacturing sector by consistently aligning our operations with international best practices. Participating in this prestigious training program is part of our broader strategy to ensure that we remain at the forefront of operational excellence, in line with Vision 2030’s industrial growth objectives. This investment in innovation not only enhances our competitiveness but also reinforces our commitment to contributing to the nation’s economic diversification.”

As one of 11 leading Saudi companies participating in the training, SADAFCO continues to strengthen its capabilities in operational excellence and innovation. The program offered valuable insights into optimizing manufacturing processes, driving continuous improvement, and elevating product quality, all key factors in contributing to Saudi Arabia’s vision of becoming a global industrial hub.

The Toyota Lean Manufacturing methodology has become a cornerstone for global operational success, and SADAFCO’s adoption of these principles further solidifies its commitment to driving value across its operations. By continuously investing in cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, SADAFCO is not only maintaining its competitive advantage but also contributing to the advancement of Saudi Arabia’s industrial capabilities.

Factory Manager Bashar Al-Johar added: “The knowledge and skills gained through this program will enable SADAFCO to further enhance our production efficiencies and ensure we deliver on our promise of high-quality products. The principles of lean manufacturing align perfectly with our goals of sustainable growth and operational excellence.”

As part of its Vision 2030 journey, SADAFCO remains committed to elevating the standards of manufacturing in the Kingdom and contributing to the long-term economic development and diversification envisioned by the leadership of Saudi Arabia.

About SADAFCO:

SADAFCO is a leading food manufacturer, seller, and distributor headquartered in Saudi Arabia, with a strong presence across the Middle East. The company is committed to sustainable practices and environmental responsibility.