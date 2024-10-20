Abu Dhabi – SacredSpace.AI is thrilled to announce the beta launch of its innovative mindfulness app during GITEX Global Expand North Star 2024, which took place from October 13 to 16. The app uses AI to create personalized meditation sessions that adapt to users' emotions and needs in real-time, providing a unique and tailored mindfulness experience.

Founder Shelley Lewis shared her vision stating “With the rise of AI, SacredSpace.ai aims to become your Sanctuary for Self-Care. We blend core meditation practices with cutting edge technologies to open up new pathways to inner peace. SacredSpace.AI aims to offer users a tranquil space within where they can go to restore, reflect and recalibrate in an efficient amount of time.

Managing partner, Amine Staali and CEO of DeepMinds expressed the excitement surrounding the app’s launch: “The response from users has been overwhelmingly positive. Many have shared how our AI-driven approach to meditation provides much-needed relief in their busy lives, making mental wellness more accessible and personalized.”

The beta version was made available to attendees at GITEX Expand North Star, where visitors could explore the transformative potential of SacredSpace.AI’s technology and provide feedback for future enhancements.

About SacredSpace.ai

SacredSpace.AI is a forward-thinking technology startup dedicated to providing a sanctuary of tranquility for its user. Through AI, the company supports individuals on a journey of self-discovery and self-evolution.