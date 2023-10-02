Sabin Plastic, a specialist in industrial signages and digital printing solutions, has launched a range of Green Guard certified, environment-friendly machines at this year’s Sign & Graphic Imaging (SGI) Dubai, generating promising sales leads, signalling a shift in the market preference towards sustainable products in the industry.

Sabin Plastic has partnered with India’s leading manufacturers, Pixeljet and Suresh Indu Lasers (SIL), as their exclusive distributor and suppliers in the UAE for their machines that offer cutting-edge technology.

The machines have low maintenance costs, functions with faster production time, can easily be customised, has a wide range of applications through their user-friendly, operations systems. Moreover, the inks are easily available and sourced from Europe.

At this year’s SGI Middle East 2023, Sabin Plastic showcased the Pixeljet ULTRON Series, which are versatile UV hybrid printers that can print on almost anything; Pixeljet LEO 3200, which are UV LED roll-to-roll printers offering economical solutions for indoor and outdoor applications; and Bolt, a high quality eco-solvent printer. The company received an overwhelming response from visitors, which resulted in a flurry of confirmed orders and inquiries.

Satish Gadoya, Sabin Plastic’s Chairman, said, “Our efforts are geared towards a greener and sustainable tomorrow. It is believed that quality always comes at a price. But we are here to define it. Our machines are equally competitive in terms of quality but at a fraction of the cost of the other high-end machines.”

As in any other industries, the print sector has also been evolving. From using solvent inks, the technology has shifted to eco-solvent inks. The industry has now gone through an even greener solution with UV inks.

Eco-solvent inks, which have been in use since the early 2000 and were designed for general signage projects. These inks have colours suspended in a mild biodegradable solvent, making it virtually odourless as it doesn’t have as many volatile organic compounds.

The UV inks, on the other hand, are 99.5% free of volatile organic compounds and are therefore more environment-friendly. These inks were designed to cure when exposed to UV light, allowing it to dry much faster, resulting in sharper images.

Gadoya added, “With the shift towards UV printers, we are launching a whole range in partnership with Pixeljet. As per our research team, we have a gap in the market, which is what we aim to fill.”

Founded in 2007, Pixeljet is India’s renowned brand in manufacturing wide format digital inkjet systems with an extensive portfolio of printers for signage and graphics, textile, industrial and 3D markets.

Suresh Indu Lasers Private Limited is the leading Indian manufacturer of lasers, laser systems, optics, opto-mechatronics, electro-optics, and opto-mechanical equipment as well as material handling equipment for a variety of industrial and research applications.

With these new partnership agreements, Sabin Plastic now offers eco-solvent printing machines for all types of businesses, flatbed machines as well as roll-to-roll machines. The company likewise it has a range of plotters and laminators to create finished products. Last but not least, in the category of machines, are the bending machines, which are used to bend acrylic giving it a uniform shape.

The SGI Dubai is the region’s largest exhibition for sign-makers, print production houses, gift and promotion companies, media agencies and 3D printing companies among others.