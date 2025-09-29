Cairo, Egypt – Sabika, a digital platform that provides secure, transparent, and Sharia-compliant gold and silver investment services, has secured a six-figure USD strategic investment to expand its presence in Egypt and the Gulf. The round was led by M-Empire Angels, founded by investor and entrepreneur Dr. Maged Ghoneima.

Sabika aims to offer an accessible, ethical investment experience through a modern digital platform that allows individuals and businesses to protect and grow their wealth through real, asset-backed savings.

Ibrahim Anwar, CEO of Sabika, said:

“People have always trusted gold — but they needed a system they could trust just as much. That’s what we’re building at Sabika: a platform that is simple, smart, aligned with our values, and built for long-term resilience.”

He added:

“Today, we’ve reached over 20,000 users across 27 cities in Egypt, with more than EGP 120 million in transaction volume — all achieved organically, without paid marketing. This clearly proves the market’s real need for a solution like Sabika.”

Mohammed Darwish, Chief Technology Officer, said:

“At Sabika, we’re building a scalable, secure infrastructure capable of supporting current and future users. We rely on smart tools, real-time pricing engines, and top regional engineering talent to deliver a reliable, seamless digital investment experience.”

Dr. Ashraf Ibrahim, Board Member, stated:

“Sabika represents a real shift in the Egyptian market — it gives savers and investors access to gold- and silver-backed assets without the hassle of traditional purchasing and storage.

It offers a practical hedging tool and opens the door to diversifying portfolios with globally recognized safe-haven assets.

Being a digital platform makes access flexible and instant, anytime and anywhere, and makes precious metals investment accessible to everyone — not just the wealthy.”

Dr. Basem Elewa, Board Member and Sharia Auditor, commented:

“Since its inception, Sabika has been fully committed to Islamic principles in all its transactions and operational models.

The platform follows the AAOIFI Shari’ah Standard on Gold, ensuring that all buying, selling, and holding processes comply with contemporary Islamic jurisprudence.

This commitment reflects our goal of building a transparent and secure investment model that earns the trust of users and investors alike.”

Dr. Maged Ghoneima, Founder of M-Empire Angels, said:

“I invested in Sabika because the team brings together deep market understanding, strong technical execution, and solid ethical values — a rare combination. Sabika is more than just a platform; it’s a purpose-driven initiative designed for this region and aligned with its values.”

The investment will be used to enhance platform features, integrate AI-driven tools, and support Sabika’s expansion into the Saudi market in 2025.

Meet the Team Behind Sabika

Ibrahim Anwar — Chief Executive Officer

An award-winning entrepreneur and startup mentor with 15+ years of experience. Ibrahim built ventures like Elmawkaa (acquired), Daleducation, and ICanCoachYou. At Sabika, he drives vision, growth, and operational execution.

Dr. Ashraf Ibrahim — Board Member

A development economist and educator with 2.5M+ YouTube subscribers. Dr. Ashraf shapes Sabika’s macro strategy and financial messaging to align with long-term growth and user trust.

Dr. Basem Elewa — Board Member & Sharia Auditor

A leading authority in Islamic finance and zakat auditing. Dr. Basem ensures Sabika’s financial model fully aligns with Sharia principles and provides ethical oversight.

Mohammed Darwish — Board Member & Chief Technology Officer

Mohammed is a FinTech and blockchain expert focused on building secure, scalable, and compliant digital systems. He leads Sabika’s tech vision and infrastructure, driving innovation with top regional engineering talent.

Maged Ghoneima is the founder of M-Empire Angels, a strategic investment network supporting mission-driven startups across MENA. With a strong background in business strategy, he empowers startups with funding, advisory, and deep ecosystem connections.

Your Contact Info for Press Inquiries

Website: https://sabika.app

Email: ibrahim@sabika.app

