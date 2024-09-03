Manama, Bahrain: S Eleven Educational, the leading investment company specializing in development and growth through investing in innovative educational projects and initiatives, by partnering with top global experts to achieve a qualitative leap in the education sector, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Unipal, a leading provider of exclusive student benefits. This partnership is set to bring unparalleled value to students through the Unipal Haiba (Premium) Membership for students attending the beginning of the first semester at the University of Strathclyde, Bahrain, facilitated by S Eleven Educational, this September.

Unipal Haiba is more than a student card—it's a gateway to exclusive benefits recognized worldwide. With the Haiba Membership, students will have an internationally recognized student card in over 120 countries. This provides students with exclusive offers at over 150,000 partners globally.

This global status is directly endorsed by UNESCO and recognized by 150 governmental institutions worldwide, underscoring its global value and credibility.

In addition to its international reach, Unipal Haiba Membership boasts the largest network of student benefits, providing value both locally and regionally. Students can access over 500 benefits across Bahrain and Saudi, making it the most valuable student membership in region.

On this occasion, Dr. Abdulla Al Sada, General Manager of S Eleven Educational comments: “S Eleven’s commitment to enhancing the student lifestyle at the University of Strathclyde, Bahrain is a testament to our student-centric approach, providing value to the students beyond academia. We continuously strive to offer an exceptional educational model, aiming to actively contribute to enriching the educational process in the Kingdom of Bahrain and providing outstanding global options for students who aspire to develop their skills and keep up with contemporary innovative and practical advancements.”

He continued: “Together with Unipal, we are committed to empowering students with the tools and resources they need to succeed, both academically and beyond.”

In the formation of this partnership, Ali Alalawi, CEO of Unipal, comments: “Through the Unipal Haiba Membership, we are not just offering a card, but a passport to a world of opportunities, connecting students to a vast network of exclusive benefits. This matches perfectly with S Eleven’s commitment to leveling up their student lifestyle and serves as a reminder of the importance of fostering a culture of excellence in education”.

The University of Strathclyde is a prestigious academic institution with a distinguished record spanning over 200 years in education, research, and innovation and is dedicated to enhancing academic excellence and supporting sustainable development. In its new Bahrain campus, it will replicate its successful model from the United Kingdom, focusing on developing community and environmental systems that promote innovation and technological advancement. This will be achieved through integrating and connecting industrial and economic sectors with academic and technical education within the Kingdom and beyond.

About S Eleven Educational:

S Eleven Educational is a leading investment company established in January 2024 with the aim of making a significant impact in the education sector. It seeks to achieve this by investing in innovative educational initiatives with meaningful impact and by collaborating with top global experts. The company partners with thought leaders and pioneers in educational, academic, technical, and practical approaches to serve all age groups. Additionally, it translates a deep understanding of changes in the education landscape into its projects and strengthens its partnerships.

For more information, please contact Munther Buhindi, Head of Marketing via email at mbuhindi@selevenedu.com