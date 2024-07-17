The Rwandan Ambassador to Cairo, Dan Munyuza, visited the factories of the Egyptian Swiss Group for Milling, Pasta, and Concentrates to discuss enhancing mutual cooperation with the group in the coming period.

The ambassador revealed Rwanda's desire to increase trade exchange rates, especially since Egypt and Rwanda are linked by the COMESA agreement, which grants preferential and duty-free status to products among the member states.

During his visit, the ambassador invited the group to establish a central warehouse in Rwanda to serve as a hub for exporting the group’s products to Rwanda and neighboring countries, which have a high population density and significant purchasing power for food products.

He pointed out that there is a good opportunity for exporting Egyptian flour, pasta, and sauce, as Rwanda also has high-quality agricultural products such as grains and fruits that can be exported to Egypt at competitive prices.

The ambassador stated that Rwanda welcomes the establishment of Egyptian projects in its market, encouraging investment and attracting partners to manufacture various sectors within the country. He emphasized that the Rwandan market is eager for new investments across different sectors.

The embassy has invited the leaders of the Egyptian-Swiss Milling and Pasta Group and the Concentrates Center to participate in its celebration in Cairo, marking the thirtieth anniversary of Rwanda's liberation.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has sent a congratulatory message to his Rwandan counterpart, President Paul Kagame, on the occasion of Liberation Day. This gesture underscores the strong and friendly relations between the two nations.

Engineer Ahmed Al-Sebaey, General Manager of the Egyptian Swiss Group for Milling, Pasta, and Concentrates, stated that Rwanda is a promising market for its various products. The group achieved high growth rates in exports to Kigali last year and continues to do so.

He added that the group visited the Rwandan capital, Kigali, in the first quarter of this year and met with new partners there. The group aims to expand significantly in Africa, as Africa accounts for about 70% of the group’s total exports.

Al-Sebaey pointed out that coordination with African embassies in recent years has greatly contributed to increasing the group’s exports to this market.

He emphasized the group’s commitment to participating in trade missions in coordination with the Food Export Council and attending specialized exhibitions to reach new clients and expand its market share