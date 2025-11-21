DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: RTX (NYSE: RTX) hosted a group of students and faculty mentors from Abu Dhabi University (ADU). The group are the winners of the 2025 Undergraduate Research and Innovation Competition (URIC), at the Dubai Airshow. The visit offered an immersive experience into the forefront of aerospace and defense innovation, showcasing advanced capabilities from RTX’s businesses—Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon.

The day-long program included exclusive tours of the RTX pavilion and partner exhibits, where students explored cutting-edge technologies spanning aerospace innovation, integrated defense solutions and next-generation propulsion systems. The students also had a rare opportunity to present their research projects directly to senior leaders from RTX, fostering discussions on the future of aerospace and defense in the UAE.

This initiative builds on RTX’s ongoing partnership with ADU and its commitment to the URIC program. A program which aims to accelerate innovation and support the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based economy. By empowering young talent and encouraging a deeper understanding of the aerospace ecosystem, RTX continues to play an important role in nurturing the next generation of STEM leaders in the UAE and wider region.

