Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) announced the successful establishment of Royse Furniture Industries in its Al Hamra Industrial Zone. With a notable investment, Royse Furniture Industries produces hotel furniture in its state-of-the-art new factory sprawling across 440,000 ft2.

RAKEZ Group CEO, Ramy Jallad said, “We are delighted that Royse Furniture chose RAKEZ as the home for their latest venture. The region presents significant opportunities to businesses operating in the luxury real estate and high-end furnishings segment. Additionally, with a thriving market for luxury properties and the number of hotel rooms and serviced apartments in Ras Al Khaimah predicted to more than double in the near future, there is an increasing demand for quality furnishings and decor. Therefore, Royse Furniture is well-positioned to leverage this trend and cater to the needs of a prosperous local and regional market.”

Royse Furniture Group Vice Chairman Dr. Rajeev Prasannan said, “We were earlier operating at a smaller factory facility elsewhere, catering to limited hospitality clients. With our business rapidly picking up, we needed a larger facility and RAKEZ’s industrial zone offered the perfect location to carry out all the production work under the same roof. We now have the capacity to produce over 1,000 sets of room furniture every month. This will help us reach and cater to a much larger segment of our business partners.”

Prasannan added, “The team at RAKEZ tremendously supported us during our expansion journey, from the beginning of the exploration phase to the successful set-up process.”

The new factory also has wood, metal and glass divisions which produce indoor and outdoor furniture. The group employs over 200 people across its operations and has a turnover of AED 30 million.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 18,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

About Royse Furniture:

Royse Furniture is specialized in the end-to-end production of stylish, high-quality, sustainable furniture while working with premium brands in Hospitality Industry. We are the largest Manufacturer and Exporter of Loose Furniture for over three decades.

With our Expert Design Team, we create modern, bespoke furniture designs that can be used in exclusive 50-room to 500+ room luxe projects across GCC. Our projects are our pride and we take meticulous care in their quality and execution.

