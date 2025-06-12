Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Royal Grammar Guildford School Dubai (RGSGD), the sister school of one of the most prestigious independent British Curriculum schools in the UK, recently concluded a successful series of events designed to deepen its connection with the founding school in UK.

As part of the Global Engagement Week, 90 RGSGD senior school students visited the school’s home campus in UK. The visit offered students the chance to connect with peers and educators at the founding school and immerse themselves with over 500 years of rich heritage that continues to inspire the ambition and innovation of RGS’s community in Dubai. Students engaged with keynote presentations and interactive workshops with the senior leadership in UK as well as a House debating competitions alongside their UK counterparts.

RGSGD also welcomed a visit from the UK leadership team including Sarah Creedy, Chair of Governors, Sam Maiden, Chief Strategy Officer, and Peter Dunscombe, Director of Higher Education, and Kate Salisbury, Career and HPQ Lead. During their time in Dubai, they engaged with educators and the senior leadership team to discuss recent updates and strategic vision for the future and joined in celebrating the school’s recent Outstanding rating in the British Schools Overseas (BSO) inspection.

The visit also focused on strengthening collaboration between RGS Guildford in the UK and RGS Guildford Dubai to support students in developing future-ready skills, strong values and a passion for learning beyond the classroom, while providing clear pathways for successful transitions into higher education and the professional world. Members of the UK team also led engaging workshops for parents and students, covering topics such as university admissions, career planning, and the upcoming Year 9 Enterprise Day.

Matthew Pearce, Principal of Royal Grammar Guildford School Dubai said: “At RGS Guildford Dubai, we are united in our mission to prepare students for a successful future. The collaborative efforts with our UK colleagues bring valuable insights and support that help our students, and their parents, make informed decisions early on about their academic and career pathways.”

As part of the esteemed Royal Grammar School Guildford family, RGSGD continues to set a benchmark for academic excellence and character development in the region. With a focus on tradition, innovation, and a strong community ethos, the school remains committed to delivering an enriching and future-focused British education.

For more information and media enquiries:

Plus 1 Communications / yara@plus1comms.com

About the Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai

The Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai (RGSGD) is a British Curriculum school for boys and girls aged three to 18 years old. A bright new home of learning, the school opened with world-class facilities in August 2021 for pupils in Nursery and Primary years and the school will grow by year to welcome pupils from FS1 to Year 13. Sister school to the prestigious Royal Grammar School Guildford in the UK, RGSGD combines 500 years of pioneering heritage, innovation and academic excellence with a forward-looking approach to teaching and learning. Located within the Tilal Al Ghaf community development near Dubai’s Motor City, the goal at the RGSGD is to deliver a personalised and forward-thinking educational experience for all of its young people, and the cutting-edge, sustainable and inspiring campus supports every part of this. The school is owned and funded by Cognita, a leading global schools group who are establishing a presence in the Middle East with RGSGD as their flagship new school.

For more information please visit, www.rgsgd.com

About the Royal Grammar School Guildford

Located in the centre of historic Guildford, UK, the Royal Grammar School Guildford is an independent day school for pupils aged 11 to 18. Its preparatory department is the nearby RGS Prep for pupils aged 3-11. RGS dates its foundation from 1509 and has established a national reputation for academic excellence but also prides itself on its traditional values of decency and respect, supported by very strong extra-curricular activities. A dynamic and forward-thinking environment in which to learn, pupils develop flexibility of mind, resilience, leadership and teamwork and a range of skills appropriate for a rapidly changing, global landscape. RGS pupils emerge as confident, articulate and happy individuals who are prepared to meet the challenges of life at university and the future workplace. www.rgsg.co.uk

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools that span 16 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 100 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 18,000 teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 90,000 students. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

Cognita Middle East has nine schools within its portfolio, including: RGS Guildford Dubai, Repton Dubai, Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, Horizon English School, Horizon International School, Ranches Primary School and Al Ain English Speaking School in the UAE, and Dasman Bilingual School in Kuwait. www.cognita.com