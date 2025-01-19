AlUla’s offering as year-round destination for development, investment, tourism, and more to be showcased at annual intergovernmental forum

RCU to join delegation of KSA entities taking part in WEF at official Saudi House pavilion located in the heart of Davos

AlUla, Saudi Arabia: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) will travel to Davos in Switzerland to participate in the 2025 edition of the World Economic Forum (WEF), held from January 20-24.

The annual meeting of global leaders, thinkers, and business experts, WEF is an important opportunity for RCU to showcase the key milestones and successes that continue to shape AlUla’s comprehensive regeneration and development as a dynamic, year-round destination.

RCU will attend WEF as part of the official Saudi House delegation, led by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, which includes the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Investment, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia, Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, Saudi Tourism Authority, Diriyah Company, Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, General Civil Aviation Authority, Research Development and Innovation Authority and Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Located on one of Davos’ main thoroughfares, the Saudi House pavilion will present how AlUla’s and KSA’s economic growth is being driven by a forward-thinking, diversified, long-term approach to sustainable regeneration and investment opportunities.

Saudi House is a prominent and engaging platform where WEF attendees can discover how RCU is shaping a sustainable and prosperous future for AlUla, explore opportunities for new partnerships that will empower RCU’s goal to build a diverse, sustainable economy while preserving AlUla’s heritage, and help to create a new ecosystem of exciting and collaborative projects that rise to regional and global challenges.

From the unique handicrafts on display, in line with the Saudi Year of Handicrafts 2025, embodying AlUla and Saudi heritage, through to AlUla’s date and citrus products which hold profound economic and cultural significance, visitors to RCU’s specially constructed booth at Saudi House will see how, by prioritising inclusive development, RCU is not only improving quality of life for the community but also creating exceptional, memorable experiences for growing numbers of visitors.

During WEF, RCU’s Chief Development and Construction Officer, Ben Hudson will be taking part in a high-level discussion during a session titled ‘Building Resilient Communities’, where he will be joined by a panel of global experts invited to the Saudi House.

In parallel, RCU’s VP of Partnerships Silvia Barbone, and VP of Planning and Development, Navdeep Hanjra will be exploring ‘Interdisciplinary Partnerships for Inclusive Development’ on the sidelines of the event.

Abdulrahman Altrairi, Chief Communications and PR Officer and Official Spokesperson said: “The Royal Commission for AlUla will travel to Davos to share with our global partners, both new and established, how the social, cultural, economic, and environmental regeneration of AlUla is taking shape.

“Over the course of four days, RCU will engage in high-level debates, key networking events, and panel sessions with leading figures from the worlds of business, investment, politics and more. WEF is an important opportunity to showcase our achievements and invite key stakeholders to be part of AlUla’s ongoing journey of transformative development.”

Built around three core pillars – investing in people, safeguarding the planet, and leveraging collaboration – RCU’s WEF participation will further position AlUla as a leader in sustainable progress, and as a new global hub for culture, heritage, tourism, investment, and the ongoing conservation of our shared human history.

