Partnership reinforces RCU's commitment to elevate the service standards and quality of life in AlUla County

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: In a bid to streamline digital service delivery in AlUla, the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has announced its service agreement with THIQAH, a PIF owned company specialising in smart business solutions, at the seventh edition of the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh. Central to this collaboration is the fully automated RCU E-Services platform, which combines services previously scattered across five distinct platforms.

Historically, licenses and permits were managed by various governmental entities, including the Ministry of Tourism (MT), Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing (MoMRAH), Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA), Ministry of Culture (MoC), and the General Entertainment Authority (GEA). Now, RCU aims to unify these services under its umbrella, targeting approximately 600 services. An indication of this initiative's progress was the successful launch of RCU’s licensing platform's first phase for Tourism and Entertainment services (MT & GEA) on February 15, 2023.

This initiative promises to not only provide a one-stop shop for around 400 licenses and permits but also bolster data management, amplify reporting capabilities, and offer streamlined service delivery. Such improvements will elevate the level of services and cater to the ease of doing business, a goal directly in line with RCU's objectives to enhance service quality and life in AlUla County, echoing the Kingdom's objectives as outlined in Vision 2030.

Agreements like the one with THIQAH underscore RCU’s commitment to a comprehensive regeneration of AlUla by harnessing advanced digital solutions, ensuring a sustainable and innovative transformation for the community. This project serves as the foundation and will be followed by exciting future developments and initiatives in the digital field. With principles like 'incorporate imaginative infrastructure' from the AlUla Sustainability Charter and a defined four-step process for digital transformation, RCU envisions a future where technology, nature, and culture coalesce for the enrichment of current and future generations.

-Ends-

For media enquiries please contact publicrelations@rcu.gov.sa

About the Royal Commission for AlUla

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) was established by royal decree in July 2017 to preserve and develop AlUla, a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance in north-west Saudi Arabia. RCU’s long-term plan outlines a responsible, sustainable, and sensitive approach to urban and economic development that preserves the area’s natural and historic heritage while establishing AlUla as a desirable location to live, work, and visit. This encompasses a broad range of initiatives across archaeology, tourism, culture, education, and the arts, reflecting a commitment to meeting the economic diversification, local community empowerment, and heritage preservation priorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programme.

About Thiqah

Over the past decade, Thiqah has positioned itself as a preferred tech partner for both private and public sector entities across numerous domains, including finance, real estate, and logistics. With its influence spanning diverse markets, the company is deeply committed to creating transformative solutions that encompass innovative design and cutting-edge capabilities. Headquartered in Riyadh, Thiqah aims to maximize value to its partners and become the lead catalyst in unlocking the potential of digital solutions that transform industries and economies.