Partnership includes loaning of artifacts, collaborative exhibitions, and promotion of heritage conservation

Initiatives to establish AlUla as a knowledge and cultural hub, supporting local and international heritage conservation

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Marking a new chapter in cultural stewardship, the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has formalised a strategic partnership with the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies (KFCRIS). The signing, attended by RCU's Executive Director of Archaeology, Conservation and Collections, Dr. Abdulrahman Alsuhaibani and KFCRIS’ Assistant Secretary-General Ibrahim Al-Deghaither, with the esteemed presence of RCU CEO Amr AlMadani and the KFCRIS Secretary-General, HRH Princess Maha AlFaisal, ushers in a shared dedication to advancing and preserving the archaeology, cultural heritage, and Islamic history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This partnership between the two entities envisions the dynamic sharing of resources, including the loaning of culturally significant artifacts for pivotal exhibitions and providing advanced research tools and digital archives. This alliance aims to create a robust conduit for scholarly exchange to deepen the understanding of AlUla’s rich historical narratives and facilitate unparalleled access to a wealth of knowledge, thereby enhancing academic and cultural pursuits across the Kingdom. The agreement also includes initiating capacity building programmes that will foster the exchange of expertise in documentation, research, and the preservation of museum collections, promoting professional growth in heritage conservation.

Integrating KFCRIS's comprehensive archaeological collections into the partnership, including Islamic artifacts, manuscripts, personal items from King Faisal’s collection, and a unique array of coins, will further enhance the scope of this initiative. KFCRIS also brings to the table its distinguished database, the oldest in the Kingdom, representing a treasure trove for researchers and historians alike. Furthermore, RCU will feature select pieces borrowed from KFCRIS in two specially curated exhibitions, promising to bring the narrative of AlUla's ancient trade and historical information about AlUla.

This important collaboration aligns with RCU's aspirations to position AlUla as a pre-eminent centre of knowledge and KFCRIS's storied tradition as a custodian of regional history. This cooperative effort will enhance research capabilities, conservation methodologies, and public engagement with the Kingdom's heritage, propelling AlUla onto the world stage as a hub of cultural diplomacy and scholarly pursuit. The exchange of knowledge and expertise between RCU and KFCRIS is a strategic move towards achieving Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 cultural goals, aiming to fortify the country's standing as a guardian of heritage.

Reflecting on the significance of this partnership, Dr. Abdulrahman Alsuhaibani said, "Joining forces with KFCRIS epitomises our dedication to safeguarding and celebrating our cultural heritage. This is more than a partnership; it's a promise to future generations that we will preserve the narratives that have shaped our civilisation. By sharing knowledge and resources, we are laying the groundwork for AlUla to emerge as a cultural lighthouse, illuminating the importance of heritage conservation across borders.”

The collaboration promises to extend beyond simple artefact exchanges and scholarly discourse. It is set to act as a source of inspiration for community engagement, fostering a renewed appreciation for cultural narratives. Together, RCU and KFCRIS will not only work to preserve but also breathe new life into the historical tapestry of the Kingdom, ensuring that its remarkable heritage continues to resonate through the ages.

About the Royal Commission for AlUla

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) was established by royal decree in July 2017 to preserve and develop AlUla, a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance in north-west Saudi Arabia. RCU’s long-term plan outlines a responsible, sustainable, and sensitive approach to urban and economic development that preserves the area’s natural and historic heritage while establishing AlUla as a desirable location to live, work, and visit. This encompasses a broad range of initiatives across archaeology, tourism, culture, education, and the arts, reflecting a commitment to meeting the economic diversification, local community empowerment, and heritage preservation priorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programme.

For media enquiries please contact publicrelations@rcu.gov.sa