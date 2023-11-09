Located in the Green Zone at COP28, the space aims to engage residents in the conversation with exciting activities, including live music, entertainment, panel discussions, sports, and more.

Highlighting its commitment to sustainability and community, Rove Hotels will also offer discounted rates on over 1,000 room nights to youth groups from around the world attending the event.

Dubai, UAE: Rove Hotels, Dubai’s homegrown fun-loving hotel brand, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Extreme Hangout at the upcoming COP28 event, becoming the Official Extreme Hangout Hotel Partner for the duration of the event. This partnership is set to bring a new, more relaxed vibe to COP28, enabling visitors to join in the conversation, hang out, and actively participate in a unique sustainability initiative.

COP28 will bring together nations and organisations from around the world to discuss ambitious climate solutions and responsibilities. While the Blue Zone hosts formal negotiations and corporate events, the Green Zone is free and open to everyone, providing a platform for non-accredited delegates, youth groups, civil society, NGOs, private sector representatives, and indigenous groups to engage in dialogue and create climate awareness.

The Rove x Extreme Hangout space within the COP28 Green Zone will be at Expo City Dubai’s Al Forsan Park and it will host various engaging activities, including live music performances that amplify the event's energy, sports activities, enlightening environmental discussions with leading world politicians, cultural stars, business leaders, experts, and more. Attendees can also savour delicious food options and chill out in a relaxed atmosphere, all while connecting with like-minded individuals.

As part of this collaboration, Rove Hotels will provide over 1,000 room nights at special rates for youth groups, students, and others who wish to join COP28 but might not have the means to do it otherwise. This partnership further reinforces Rove's commitment to sustainability and community,

Extreme Hangout, launched by EXTREME in 2021, is a platform focused on sustainability impact and giving young changemakers a voice. Inspired by a love for adventure sports and a dedication to planet protection, it aims to popularise the climate movement and empower young voices often underrepresented in formal proceedings. The Extreme Hangout area, running from December 3rd to 12th, will offer dynamic and inspirational talks, panels, networking opportunities, and a space for COP28 attendees to recharge and connect.

The whole event will also be live-streamed on various social channels, with videos being uploaded to YouTube regularly. Guests can watch back all the action after the event as the videos will remain live and free to watch for everyone.

Join Rove Hotels and Extreme Hangout at COP28 to be a part of a dynamic, inclusive, and more relaxed approach to discussing climate change and sustainability. COP28 aims to be the event where lasting change begins, so make sure you don’t miss out.

​​​​​​​About Rove Hotels:

Rove is an award-winning lifestyle hotel and residences brand offering vibrantly designed properties in connected locations. Locally and culturally engaged, Rove’s youthful, lively and welcoming spirit celebrates creativity and community. The brand’s properties are basecamps that fuse 21st-century innovation with sustainability, simplicity and above all, great value.

Born in Dubai as a joint venture between Meraas Holding and Emaar Properties PJSC, Rove defines a new niche in the ever-evolving global hospitality sector. The first Rove hotel opened at Downtown Dubai in 2016, and the brand now has over 6,000 hotel rooms and residences open or under development across the Middle East.

Rove Hotels continues targeting properties in well-connected locations; further expansion announcements will follow soon.