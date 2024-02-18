Leveraging the region's rich talent pool and Rothschild & Co's accomplished leadership, its new Riyadh office will enhance the Group’s business by offering their growing client base greater local proximity for strategic advice.

​​​​​​Rothschild & Co announces the opening of its new office in Riyadh today as part of its strategic expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, further strengthening its presence in the Middle East. This move reflects Rothschild & Co’s commitment and conviction to the growth potential in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The new Riyadh office, located at King Abdullah Financial District, will enable Rothschild & Co to deliver a comprehensive suite of advisory services including Mergers & Acquisitions, Debt Advisory & Restructuring, and Equity Markets Solutions.

The new Riyadh office will be led by Nasser Al Issa, Managing Director and Head of Saudi Arabia, along with a team of expert bankers bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to the region.

Saeed Al Awar, Partner and Head of the Middle East at Rothschild & Co, said: "We are excited to establish our presence in Riyadh. The opening of our Riyadh office is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to expand our regional footprint in key and critical markets. Saudi Arabia represents a fundamental pillar of our Middle East strategy. We are pleased to have Nasser Al Issa with us leading our office along with a number of bankers that are relocating to the Kingdom to support the continued economic growth and increased activity within the Kingdom."Nasser Al Issa, Managing Director and Head of Saudi Arabia at Rothschild & Co, commented: “I am excited to be leading Rothschild & Co’s efforts in the Kingdom. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a key economic pillar of the Middle East region and Riyadh city is rapidly becoming a key financial and economic hub in the Middle East. The Riyadh office represents a key hub for our Middle East business. I will be joined in Riyadh with a number of experienced bankers given our belief that clients are best served on the ground and from the Kingdom. I am quite excited to lead our efforts to continue supporting our clients and the economic growth and development of the Kingdom."

About Rothschild & Co, Global Advisory

Rothschild & Co is a family-controlled and independent group and has been at the centre of the world's financial markets for over 200 years. With a team of c.4,200 talented financial services specialists on the ground in over 40 countries, Rothschild & Co's integrated global network of trusted professionals provide in-depth market intelligence and effective long-term solutions for our clients in Global Advisory, Wealth & Asset Management, and Five Arrows, its alternative assets arm.

Global Advisory, a division of the Rothschild & Co group, designs and executes strategic M&A and financing solutions, providing impartial, expert advice to large and mid-sized corporations, private equity, families and entrepreneurs, and governments.

Through its unrivalled network of 1,500 industry and financing specialists in 42 countries, Rothschild & Co's Global Advisory business combines the breadth of its advisory offering with a high volume of transactions to achieve a unique understanding and perspective into markets and participants worldwide.