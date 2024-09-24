Rotana Rewards proudly counts more than 850,000 members across Select, and Exclusive and Classic programmes

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with 82 operational properties in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye (MENAT), announces a strategic partnership with Europcar Mobility Group (Europcar), the European vehicle rental leader. The deal aims to deliver enhanced value and convenience to Rotana’s loyalty programme members, Rotana Rewards.

Rotana Rewards members will access a range of car rental services and benefits, including up to 15% discount on standard car rental rates across Europcar’s extensive fleet*. Additionally, with each confirmed Europcar booking, members will earn eight reward points for every US dollar (two points for every dirham spent) or its equivalent in the member’s local currency.

Commenting on the announcement, Elie Saliba, Corporate Vice President - Loyalty at Rotana, said: “Our partnership with Europcar Mobility Group represents a significant milestone in enhancing the travel experiences of our Rotana Rewards members. This partnership is designed to provide our loyal members with additional benefits, ensuring that their journeys, whether for business or leisure, are comfortable and cost-effective. In line with Europcar’s reputation for reliability and excellence, Rotana continues to deliver on its singular brand promise, “Treasured Time”, to guests and customers across its properties.”

José Blanco, Chief Sales Officer of Europcar Mobility Group said, “With more than 130,000 car rentals in 2023, the Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa region** is one of Europcar Mobility Group's strategic franchise activities. By rewarding Rotana members for their leisure and business travel with Europcar, we are increasing our visibility in this region while providing travellers with a premium experience throughout their journey.”

Rotana Rewards members can access Europcar's services and discounts and earn points by presenting their Rotana Rewards card or quoting their Rotana Rewards membership number at any Europcar counter.

Exclusive to Rotana, Rotana Rewards is designed to offer guests a world of unparalleled advantages and exceptional benefits. Members of Rotana Rewards enjoy a range of perks, including discounts on dining and accommodation across Rotana's extensive portfolio of hotels. Members can also earn points with each stay or transaction, which can be redeemed for complimentary nights, upgrades, and other rewarding experiences.

For more information on Rotana Rewards, visit: www.rotana.com/rotanarewards