Leading drilling solutions provider Rosond believes that true leadership is felt, not just heard. CEO Ricardo Ribeiro exemplifies this through an active and Visible Felt Leadership (VFL) approach, where engagement at every level of the organisation is not just a priority but a daily practice. By regularly visiting drilling and exploration sites, Ricardo ensures that leadership is present where it matters most – at the coalface of its operations.

In an industry as challenging and dynamic as mining, VFL is more than a management style; it is a critical component of Rosond’s success. By being on the ground and engaging directly with the teams, Ricardo gains first-hand insights into the operational challenges and opportunities. This hands-on approach allows for quicker decision-making, fosters a culture of trust, and ensures that the safety and well-being of Rosond’s employees are always prioritised. VFL’s also promote psychological safety and become listening sessions for employees to freely talk about their concerns and to make suggestions.

The company’s commitment to VFL underscores its dedication to excellence, not just in the services it provides, but in the way it leads and support its people. In the demanding environment of mining exploration, where conditions can change rapidly, the ability to lead from the front ensures that Rosond remains agile, responsive and, most importantly, aligned with the needs of its clients and workforce.

When leaders are actively present and engaged, it demonstrates their commitment to the well-being of their employees. It builds trust and credibility, fostering a positive organisational culture. VFL encourages open and constructive conversations between leaders and employees. The result is improved understanding of workplace issues and more effective problem-solving.

By involving employees in safety discussions and decision-making processes, VFL empowers them to take charge of their own safety, leading to increased job satisfaction and morale. VFL embeds safety and other core values into the organisational culture. It ensures that safety becomes a natural part of daily operations rather than a separate or enforced activity.

Regular VFL engagements provide valuable insights that can be used to develop and refine safety strategies and plans. This continuous feedback loop maintains high safety standards and achieves long-term goals like Zero Harm. “At Rosond we do not just talk about leadership; we live it every day,” concludes Ricardo.

About Rosond

Rosond provides fast, efficient, safe, and cost-effective drilling and grouting services to mining and exploration industries throughout Africa. For over 65 years, Rosond has applied advanced design and engineering disciplines to create client-specific solutions. State-of-the-art, in-house manufacturing facilities provide products designed and engineered to meet clients’ specific demands, while an experienced team of engineers and artisans ensure a solution in keeping with global best practice.

