Riyadh – The Best Places to Work certification program has crowned Roshn, a leader in real estate development, as the number one large organization to work for in Saudi Arabia for 2024. The company’s exceptional commitment to creating an inclusive and engaging workplace has set it apart from competitors, earning it the highest recognition in the program's rankings for large companies with over 1,001 employees.

Roshn’s success stems from its unwavering focus on employee satisfaction, fostering a culture of collaboration, and promoting diversity and inclusion at all organizational levels. With a clear vision of building communities, Roshn has translated this mission internally by creating a workplace where every employee feels valued, inspired, and motivated to contribute to the company's growth.

Key initiatives that propelled Roshn to the top include robust employee development programs, innovative workplace practices, and a strong commitment to work-life balance. The company’s inclusive environment ensures that all employees, regardless of their backgrounds, feel empowered to achieve their full potential.

The achievement highlights Roshn’s leadership in prioritizing people-centric practices that align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, fostering an innovative and productive workforce.

For more information, please visit the program website: www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

