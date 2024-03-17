ROSHN announced ground-breaking new tech partnership at LEAP, the world’s most attended technology event.

ROSHN and the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP) will explore technologies to create smart buildings using networking solutions and Internet-Of-Things technologies.

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, the PIF-owned giga-project and Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones during LEAP, the Riyadh-based annual technology event, that aims to further national capabilities in the areas of cybersecurity, programming, and drone technology.

Both parties will develop joint initiatives aimed at enhancing the abilities of the Saudi IT and cybersecurity sectors. ROSHN will look to explore the use of drone technologies in its operations, and also participate in SAFSCP’s Bug Rewards Platform (Bug Bounty), which takes a proactive approach to identifying and fixing cybersecurity vulnerabilities, as an initial opening to more joint programs.

LEAP is the Kingdom’s leading technology event, aimed at diversifying and expanding the Saudi economy by connecting global business leaders and tech giants with local companies and talent. Now in its third edition, the four-day event held at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre had an increasing focus on artificial intelligence, its benefits, and implications.

About ROSHN Group

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s multi-asset portfolio of integrated developments offer a new way of living for Saudi Arabia, featuring connected amenities in walking distance with green spaces, sports hubs, and cycle lanes. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, ROSHN Group is building at an unprecedented scale across Saudi Arabia with a current land bank of over 200 million sqm. By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques.

ROSHN launched SEDRA, its flagship 35 million sqm community in Riyadh, in 2021, delivering homes in its first Phase ahead of schedule and becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group has since launched the 4 million sqm ALAROUS community in Jeddah and has announced further integrated developments: WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm); ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm); and, most recently the Kingdom’s first canal project MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah bringing the Red Sea into the city. With over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters, MARAFY will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably with an ethos of promoting ‘living beyond walls’ and enhancing quality of life across the Kingdom. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, ROSHN pursues corporate excellence and partners with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development, earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living visit roshn.sa