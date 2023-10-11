ROSHN’s activations part of wider commitment to supporting the development of Kingdom’s sports sector to establish Saudi Arabia as a destination for sporting excellence while boosting quality of life for all Saudis.

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-funded giga-project, Presented the new edition of Jeddah derby between AlIttihad and AlAhli. and heightened the experience for fans. AlJawhara Stadium was alive with live performances, and fans had the added treat of a dedicated fan zone ROSHN Waterfront in Jeddah.

In the midst of AlJawhara Stadium, attendees witnessed the legendary Jeddah derby, where Jeddah's two football giants competed, and to enhance the ambiance, ROSHN curated a mesmerizing spectacle, illuminating the setting with a state-of-the-art laser light show, matched with the poetic choreography of synchronized hand performers.

Elevating the experience further, ROSHN spotlighted its revered ALAROUS and MARAFY projects in the western region. Spectators were drawn to an interactive pop-up booth, which attractively merged the allure of these pioneering Jeddah developments with the day's football celebrations. The booth offered insights and came alive with football-inspired giveaways, of colorful themed scarfs and banners.

Nestled within the serene views of Jeddah's ROSHN Waterfront, the ROSHN Fan Zone emerged as a haven for fans to relish the match in a distinctive setting. With a vast screen broadcasting the game, fans sunk into plush bean bag seating, indulged in a surfeit of culinary delights from food trucks, swayed to an upbeat music show, and grabbed hold of even more enticing giveaways. This fan-centric oasis welcomed enthusiasts from 17:00, leading up to the exhilarating match kick-off at 21:00.

AlIttihad and AlAhli epitomize the pinnacle of Saudi football, which has now been catapulted to unprecedented heights with the arrival of international superstars.

"We at ROSHN were delighted to host supporters of both teams at the stadium and the iconic ROSHN Waterfront for this landmark match, imbued with the intensity, suspense, and passion that top-tier football evokes. Football, as we recognize, has an innate ability to unite people and strengthen community bonds, creating vibrant moments and promoting societal engagement in beneficial, healthful occasions. By spearheading events of this scale, we are enhancing one of the Kingdom’s emergent sectors and uplifting the quality of life through a blend of premier sports, rich culture, and standout entertainment, aligned with Saudi Vision 2030. Our involvement in football and sports activities in general mirrors the core ROSHN values of integrity, opportunity, and empowerment," shared Talal Alhenaki, ROSHN Senior Manager, Sponsorships & External Events.

ROSHN's active sponsorship roles exemplify its broader dedication to bolstering the Kingdom's image as a global hub for sporting brilliance, while simultaneously advocating for a lively and health-conscious lifestyle for all Saudis. Beyond its sponsorship of the Saudi League ( ROSHN Saudi League ,RSL), ROSHN stands as the Platinum Sponsor for Al Ittihad FC. Furthermore, the brand aligns itself with some of the Kingdom's most distinguished events in sports, culture, CSR, and entertainment spheres. This alignment is evident in its foundational partnership with the F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, collaboration with the Saudi Sports for All Federation for the 2022 Riyadh Marathon, and its status as the presenting partner for the LIV Golf series.

ROSHN's endeavors in Jeddah reflect the city's progression as a center of cultural significance and modern development. Beyond its sponsorship for AlIttihad FC, ROSHN is charting new grounds in Jeddah's urban landscape. The ROSHN Waterfront, a vast four-kilometer coastal stretch dotted with seven recreational areas, captivates a staggering 55 million visitors annually. Meanwhile, ALAROUS project offers a fresh perspective to northern Jeddah, and MARAFY, marking Saudi Arabia's debut canal project, serves as a hallmark of ambitious real estate ventures.

With its rich heritage tunefully blended with a dynamic future vision, Jeddah is emerging as a prominent global hub. In this transformative journey, ROSHN's visionary projects and thoughtful investments play a central role in crafting Jeddah's evolving narrative.

About ROSHN

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted multi-asset class real estate developer, and a giga-project wholly owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s integrated developments offer a new way of living, supported by amenities within walking distance as well as green spaces, sports hubs, cycle lanes, and living beyond walls. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, the Group is building at an unprecedented scale with a land bank of over 200 million sqm. The Group launched its flagship 20 million sqm community in Riyadh, SEDRA, in 2021 and delivered homes ahead of schedule, becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group went on to launch the 4 million sqm ALAROUS in Jeddah and announced two more integrated developments, WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm), and ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm). By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques. Most recently, ROSHN launched MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah, featuring the Kingdom’s first canal project linked to the Red Sea, with over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters. The project will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably, pursuing corporate excellence, and partnering with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

