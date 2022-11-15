DUBAI: Even as Dubai plays its role as a ‘gateway’ for World Cup fans travelling to Doha, the city will host pop-ups, alfresco experiences, and several fan zones that will broadcast the games live

Dubai is pulling out all the stops and rolling out the festivities to allow residents and visiting fans to catch and enjoy the global spectacle at buzzing hotspots within the emirate

Dubai Calendar has announced the highlights of football fan zones in Dubai, inviting residents and visitors to celebrate the sporting season in varied destinations across the emirate

As the sporting season moves into top gear with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM set to kick off next week, Dubai is once again pulling out all the stops and rolling out the festivities to allow resident and visiting fans to catch and enjoy the global spectacle at buzzing hotspots within the emirate.

Even as Dubai plays its role as a ‘gateway’ for World Cup fans travelling to Doha, a 30-minute flight from Dubai, the city’s hotels and airports are working in tandem with its football-themed fan zones, sports lounges, and family-friendly destinations to welcome sports enthusiasts, including many first-time visitors to the region. Dubai will be home to many pop-ups, alfresco experiences and activities, and several fan zones that will broadcast the games live.

Dubai Calendar, part of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and the official listing platform for events in the city, has announced the highlights of football fan zones in Dubai. It invites all residents and visitors to celebrate this thrilling tournament, which begins on 20 November and runs until 18 December, in varied destinations across the emirate.

Fun-filled fan zones



BudX FIFA Fan Festival at Dubai Harbour will be one of only six international flagship FIFA Fan FestivalsTM worldwide. The others will be in London, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Seoul. With a space large enough to host up to 10,000 people, the fan zone will screen all games on massive 330-square-metre screens equipped with 4D audio. Fans can also enjoy live performances, DJ sets, food and drink, games, and activities in between matches.

For a family-friendly atmosphere, Expo City Dubai will host one of the largest football fan zones in the city. This massive football-themed Fan City will be divided into two sections. A family-friendly space at Jubilee Park that can accommodate up to 10,000 guests will be open from 20 November. In addition, an elite experience at Al Wasl that can seat up to 2,500 guests will open on 3 December. As part of the festivities, Fan City will see exciting activities like tabletop games, penalty kick activations and face-painting for little ones, along with live sets by local DJs and food trucks.

Situated within the Dubai Marina, the Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, will create a ‘mega fan zone’ for the tournament. The outdoor venue will have several screens and separate fan zones offering different amenities. The destination provides epic views of the Ain Dubai and no age restriction or entry fee.

The Square at ISD – an open-air venue located within Dubai Sports City – promises to offer an unforgettable match-day experience for 5,000 football fans. Multiple giant screens will be propped up around the area, ensuring prime viewing from every spot throughout the tournament. Fans can also book a spacious VIP area complete with gourmet dishes and butler service, perfect for corporate bookings or those looking for an indulgent outing.

For a dedicated fan zone at the beach, football fanatics can head to Zero Gravity, which will have a giant screen broadcasting all the gripping matches. Supporters can cheer for their favourite teams as they score and defend goals during the games.

Those looking forward to football’s most exciting tournament can expect a buzzing, action-packed Fanzone by McGettigan’s at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. Everyone’s favourite Irish hangout is going all out to install the UAE’s largest screen at the open-air site so that fans supporting the Three Lions can get the ultimate experience. There will be plenty of food trucks, activities for the little ones, soccer activations and daily live music programmes at the fan village.

Event and staycation hotspot JA Jebel Ali Beach Hotel’s vibrant Soul Beach will be all set for live football broadcasts. The outdoor beach club has the perfect combination of good music and tasty bites, and with football added to this mix, you are in for an incredible sporting experience.

Enthusiasts can enjoy an electric atmosphere when multimedia platform Press Play takes over the state-of-the-art facility Precision Football at Ibn Batuta Mall and transforms it into a massive fan zone – Press Play at Precision Football, which can accommodate up to 3,500 guests. Visitors will also enjoy 14 live performances by the likes of British grime artists Lethal Bizzle and JME and drum and bass band Rudimental.

Live sports lounges and restaurants

With the magnificent backdrop of the Museum of the Future, the screen perched in the outdoor area at Jumeirah Emirates Towers will offer a stunning locale to enjoy the matches. Luxury-loving football fans can enjoy cuisine crafted by Executive Chef Reiner Lupfer at the awe-inspiring sporting destination.

With menus from some of Dubai’s most celebrated restaurants, The Football Park at Gate Avenue DIFC is an upmarket fan zone with a luxury viewing experience. This open-air destination will be a refined way for residents and tourists to enjoy the games, bringing together sports, entertainment and world-class dining.

Visitors can enjoy the thrilling football games at one of the city’s most popular beachfront entertainment destinations. A well-known Dubai hotspot to catch live sports, Barasti will be pulling out all stops to ensure fans have the time of their lives.

Soho Garden Meydan’s Mega Fan Zone will broadcast all fixtures live on big screens, allowing visitors to cheer their team alongside thousands of fellow fans.