The two organizations will look to drive progress in areas such as smart, sustainable living

ROSHN will leverage WEF’s networks to build out its own best practices in development

Riyadh: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset class real estate developer and a PIF Company, has signed a three-year agreement with the World Economic Forum. ROSHN will join the World Economic Forum (WEF) as an Associate Center Partner. ROSHN and WEF will look to engage on areas of shared interest through WEF’s centres such as the Centre for Urban Transformation to achieve impact and accelerate the region’s development.

Established in 1971, the World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the international organization for public-private cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. Its centres, of which there are ten, bring together diverse groups of stakeholders to find common solutions and take decisive action.

ROSHN will look to engage with centres that are relevant to the Group and its mandate of transforming urban development and community building through innovation and sustainability. ROSHN will also explore the potential or new innovations in development, sustainability practices, and global economic trends through WEF-related events and activities throughout the globe.

Through this strategic partnership, ROSHN’s executives will seek to engage with 870 of the WEF’s global Partners from the private sector and participate in WEF’s expert communities, such as the Commission on Nature-Positive Cities, the Council on the Connected World, and the Global Futures Council on the Future of Cities to contribute to developing model policies and tools to drive global impact and champion new initiatives.

This mutually beneficial partnership will provide ROSHN with access to this global forum of knowledge and progress, while sharing its own insights and knowledge gained from its mandate to transform how people live and work in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its developments and communities. ROSHN will also look to build alliances and partnerships for collaboration and growth through the World Economic Forum by sharing the company’s vision for its transformational projects throughout Saudi Arabia.

“We are excited about the possibility of pushing the boundaries of community building and development through our partnership with the World Economic Forum,” said ROSHN Group’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Ghada Alrumayan. “Our goal is to reimagine the future of urban living and contribute to raising the quality of life for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its citizens, and we look forward to sharing our experiences with other like-minded organizations and telling our story to new audiences internationally through the World Economic Forum.”