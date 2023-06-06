Latest ISO certification follows ROSHN becoming the first Saudi developer to achieve a BIM Kitemark in accordance with ISO 19650-1:2018 and ISO 19650-2:2018 in design, construction, and commissioning

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, a PIF giga project and Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer has received ISO 37000 Organizational Governance certification. The latest ISO certification follows ROSHN’s recent achievement of a BIM Kitemark in accordance with ISO 19650-1:2018 and ISO 19650-2:2018 for the adoption of BIM in design, construction, and commissioning from the British Standards Institute, making it the first Saudi housing developer to achieve receiving the award.

“ROSHN aims to be a pioneer and industry leader for Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, and these certifications are a vindication of the world-class standards we have developed and maintained. We are committed to continuously evolving and improving practices at every level of our business to ensure we stay ahead of the curve,” said David Grover, ROSHN Group CEO, at a ceremony held to mark the certification where he was presented with the ISO 37000 certificate alongside ROSHN Group Head of Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC), Rakhan Alhuthali.

The ISO 37000 Organizational Governance certification is globally regarded as a benchmark for good governance and provides principles and key aspects of practices to guide governing bodies and groups on how to meet their responsibilities so that the organizations they govern can fulfil their purpose. The governance framework, systems, and processes established in accordance with ISO 37000 will support ROSHN’s ambitions to maintain the industry-leading quality of its products and services, enhance trust with its stakeholders, increase transparency and accountability, and support a culture of continuous improvement.

The British Standards Institute has long been recognised as the global benchmark in this field, having been created by Royal Charter in 1901. The BIM Kitemark for design, construction, and commissioning is awarded in compliance with ISO 19650-2 and recognises ROSHN’s exemplary performance in adopting Building Information Modelling processes for project delivery. Similarly, ISO 37000 certification acknowledges ROSHN Group’s commitment to establish and improve governance practices within the organization to achieve our objectives ethically, efficiently, and responsibly, in accordance with the expectations of our stakeholders.