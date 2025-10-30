RIYADH: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset class real estate developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, has launched a new release of The Garden Collection villas in the fully integrated SEDRA community in North Riyadh. The announcement also marks the inauguration of The Garden Collection show villa. This latest release comes as part of the Group’s ongoing commitment to expanding its portfolio of premium residential offerings that deliver exceptional living experiences, combining refined design with elevated quality of life.

The current release features a limited collection of distinguished villas offered in three unique variations, with spacious layouts and contemporary architectural designs that harmonize elegance with comfort. Each villa sits on a plot ranging from 495 to 959 square meters, with built-up areas exceeding 400 square meters. Each villa includes five bedrooms, private gardens, an upper terrace, a driver’s room, an internal elevator, and smart-home systems, in addition to a private swimming pool, offering a high level of privacy and comfort.

Strategically located within SEDRA, a 20-million-square-meter master-planned community, The Garden Collection villas are surrounded by a comprehensive network of community amenities, including mosques, schools, retail centers, green spaces, and pedestrian and cycling paths. These elements reinforce ROSHN Group’s vision of fostering balanced and sustainable living environments. The villas also enjoy proximity to ROSHN Front, the modern retail and entertainment destination that brings together renowned restaurants, cafés, and stores — further reflecting ROSHN Group’s vision of developing integrated, human-centered destinations that enrich contemporary living across the Kingdom.

Coinciding with the launch, ROSHN Group inaugurated the show villa of The Garden Collection, reaffirming its commitment to providing diverse residential options and distinctive living experiences that redefine the urban landscape and contribute to building vibrant, sustainable communities aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 and the aspirations of its customers for a more refined way of living.