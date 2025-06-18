First phase of sales for ALDANAH now live with more than 1,000 homes, featuring diverse floor plans and architectural facade types

ALDANAH stands in a strategic location in Greater Dammam at the confluence of Dammam, Dhahran, and Al Khobar and promises a vibrant new community

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset class real estate developer and a PIF company, has launched the first phase of sales for ALDANAH, its destination community in Dhahran, introducing more than 1,000 new, high-quality modern homes within an integrated community that will offer more than 2,000 homes upon completion.

The first phase of ALDANAH offers a diverse range of floor plans and façade types, including standard and premium villas, in addition to duplexes. Customers can immerse themselves in ALDANAH’s new way of living through on-site show villas in ALDANAH sales center.

ALDANAH is holistically designed to offer residents vibrant and healthy lifestyles while fostering the growth of family-friendly communities. A rich array of amenities, including mosques, community centers, retail and commercial areas, and schools, is all within the community. More than 145,000 sqm of the project’s total footprint will be dedicated to urban green space, accompanied by naturally shaded and pedestrian-friendly living streets, connecting residents with nature.

Residents also benefit from ROSHN Group’s unrivalled community management, maintenance, and scheduled services for public amenities through the Community App. This service ecosystem ensures that public areas are attractive and safe.

ALDANAH is strategically located in the heart of Greater Dammam, at the confluence of Dammam, Dhahran, and Al Khobar, next to King Abdulaziz Road and just 35 minutes from King Fahd International Airport.

Dr Khalid Johar, ROSHN Group Acting Chief Executive Officer, said: “We continue to build on the momentum of ALDANAH community’s groundbreaking as we reach another milestone with the launch of sales. The strategic location of ALDANAH and its regionally inspired designs, combined with the integrated amenities and the sustainable green spine, reflect ROSHN Group’s commitment to developing destinations that enhance quality of life and contribute to the achievement of Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.”