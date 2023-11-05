ROSHN is participating in the world’s largest and most influential urban transformation and smart city event as both sponsor and participant, contributing to important discussions on how new technology is enabling cities of the future

Participation reflects ROSHN and Saudi Arabia’s commitment to integrated smart city technology, innovation, and sustainability to address real world challenges

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-owned giga-project, today joins the Smart City Expo World Congress, the world’s biggest and most influential urban innovation event, in Barcelona, Spain as a Global Partner. ROSHN’s partnership reflects its values and commitment to using innovation and smart technology to build the sustainable, people-first cities of the future.

Alongside sponsoring the Congress, ROSHN leadership team members will contribute their viewpoints and expertise to the Tomorrow.Building World Congress, as part of ROSHN’s commitment to engaging with stakeholders and sharing knowledge of its experience in empowering innovation and integrating smart city technology into its developments, in-line with its values of sustainability, empowerment, and responsibility. David Grover, GCEO of ROSHN Group will offer his insight into how cities can aid the fight against climate change, emphasizing ROSHN’s sustainability agenda and outlining how it contributes to the Kingdom’s global leadership role on responding to climate challenges. Giovanna Carnevali, ROSHN’s Executive Director of Master Planning, will also join a roundtable to further expand on ROSHN’s sustainability commitment, discussing how renewable technologies are being integrated into ROSHN’s urban design.

“We are honored to support and take part in this vital and world leading global congress. This is an important opportunity to empower sustainable and future-facing urban transformations around the world in response to the pressing challenges of climate change that we, the global community, must come together to address. At ROSHN, we embrace smart technology as a vital tool to enable and enhance sustainability and livability, and we are proud to be supporting the Kingdom’s own commitments and leadership in this area as part of its Saudi Vision 2030 ambitions. We look forward to sharing our experience in this important field with the Smart City Expo World Congress and showcase how smart city technologies can benefit residents, visitors, the environment, and local economies,” said David Grover, GCEO of ROSHN Group.

Smart city technology and other cutting-edge innovations are key to ROSHN’s development of its integrated communities, fostering a sustainable lifestyle through a range of domestic and community functions, including home security, irrigation, and intelligent transport solutions. In light of this wide-ranging adoption of smart city technology, ROSHN is also entered into the World Smart City Awards for which David Grover is nominated in recognition of his contributions to smart city development over the last decade. ROSHN’s partnership with the Smart City Expo World Congress follows its success in securing the BSI (British Standards Institution) Kitemark for Smart Cities. ROSHN is the first company in the India, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (IMETA) region, among the first in the private sector globally, and one of the top 20 organisations around the world to achieve this prestigious international certification.

“At ROSHN, as a PIF-powered giga-project, we are charged with being one of the key enablers of Saudi Vision 2030’s ambitious goals – including around sustainability and urban transformation. With this responsibility, we are determined to set new standards for sustainable, innovation-led real estate development in the region, reshaping urban environments with climate change friendly technologies, designs, and approaches. By taking part in this important forum, we look forward to showcasing these standards to a global audience, sharing our experience, and learning from our counterparts around the world, demonstrating Saudi Arabia’s future-facing, sustainability-focused and people-centric approach,” said Giovanna Carnevali, ROSHN’s Executive Director of Master Planning.

The Tomorrow.Building World congress is held within the framework of the Smart City Expo World Congress, the world’s biggest and most influential event on urban innovation. The Congress aims to connect leaders from the most innovative companies, governments and organizations to move cities towards a better future. The Forum’s discussions will follow eight tracks: Enabling technologies, Energy and Environment, Mobility, Governance and Economy, Living and Inclusion, Infrastructure and Building, Safety and Security, and the Blue Economy, discovering how we can promote the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth while also improving the health of marine ecosystems.

About ROSHN

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted multi-asset class real estate developer, and a giga-project wholly owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s integrated developments offer a new way of living, supported by amenities within walking distance as well as green spaces, sports hubs, cycle lanes, and living beyond walls. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, the Group is building at an unprecedented scale with a land bank of over 200 million sqm. The Group launched its flagship 20 million sqm community in Riyadh, SEDRA, in 2021 and delivered homes ahead of schedule, becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group went on to launch the 4 million sqm ALAROUS in Jeddah and announced two more integrated developments, WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm), and ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm). By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques. Most recently, ROSHN launched MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah, featuring the Kingdom’s first canal project linked to the Red Sea, with over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters. The project will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably, pursuing corporate excellence, and partnering with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

