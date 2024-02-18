MARAFY will feature 11.8 million square metres of diverse, vibrant, and integrated districts connected by an 11km canal, the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia, that will link the city to the sea

The mixed-use real estate project will contribute to the goals of establishing Jeddah as one of the top 100 global cities

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer and PIF-owned giga-project, opens a new chapter for Jeddah’s development with the ground-breaking of MARAFY. This unique new global destination brings waterfront living and a rich diversity of world-class retail, entertainment, hospitality and experiential infrastructure to Jeddah, positioning the city to become one of the top 100 liveable cities worldwide, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals. The groundbreaking, held under the patronage of HRH Prince Khalid Al-Faisal bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud, Governor of Makkah Region, in the presence of HRH Prince Saud bin Mishaal Al-Saud, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, and HH Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, Governor of Jeddah, marks the start of construction for ROSHN’s most ambitious mixed-use development yet, set to be an iconic global lifestyle destination on the Kingdom’s west coast.

Hosted by ROSHN Group Chief Executive Officer David Grover alongside ROSHN’s senior leadership, MARAFY was brought to life at the ceremony. The immersive show experience provided spectators with a vision for the development’s future, showcasing the planned installation of the 11km canal serving as the centrepiece of the community and its urban areas. The event highlighted the central role that MARAFY’s waterfront experiences will play in revitalising the urban landscape, connecting the Red Sea to the heart of the city of Jeddah.

MARAFY is an 11.8 million square metre, human-centric, and transformative mixed-use project that marries ROSHN’s signature “new way of living” with an iconic urban canal – the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia. The 11km long Red Sea-fed canal will add an exciting new dimension to ROSHN’s signature prioritisation of walkability, cyclability, and multi-modal transport systems, providing a waterfront spine which will serve as the centrepiece of the immersive urban quarter. Connected to ROSHN’s ALAROUS residential community, MARAFY will offer a vibrant mix of commercial, cultural, land and water activities, retail, F&B, hospitality, and leisure spaces, including a dedicated innovation zone, which will seamlessly integrate live, work and play experiences. The canal will add an exciting new dimension to ROSHN multimodal transport strategy, with water taxis creating a direct connection from the main canal to King Abdulaziz International Airport, as well as allowing journeys between MARAFY’s various destinations.

MARAFY’s groundbreaking ceremony signals a significant step towards the creation of a global destination while serving as a testament to ROSHN Group’s speed, scale, and growing momentum to deliver diverse lifestyle destinations and experiences to the Kingdom. As with all ROSHN developments, MARAFY embraces technologies of the future while honouring the styles and traditions of the past, with master planning that incorporates public spaces and green areas that promote social interaction and well-being. Expanding the Group’s contribution to Vision 2030 through new and diverse real estate verticals, MARAFY will set new standards for integrated multi-asset class real estate development in Saudi Arabia and beyond.