Sustainable planning and development are the foundation for ROSHN’s smart community plans across a range of domestic and community functions.

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-funded giga-project, has received the BSI (British Standards Institution) Kitemark for Smart Cities. ROSHN is the first company in the India, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (IMETA) region, among the first in the private sector globally, and one of the top 20 organisations around the world to achieve this prestigious international certification.

“At ROSHN we are committed to setting new standards and raising the bar for the real-estate sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the wider region, in-line with our commitment to enabling Saudi Vision 2030’s goals. Our achievement of the BSI Kitemark for Smart Cities is a significant achievement and testament to ROSHN’s leadership in this regard. This was a collective effort by the entire ROSHN team through their participation in multiple assessments, reflecting our company-wide commitment to ensuring our customers and their communities benefit from sustainable planning and development, new technologies, and an improved quality of life,” said David Grover, CEO of ROSHN Group.

“Building for the future while prioritizing sustainability, empowered by technology and innovation, is a priority at ROSHN, making smart city planning one of the most important enablers of sustainability. With this quality mark from BSI we demonstrate not just our success in integrating sustainability and smart community principals but also ensuring our corporate excellence as we drive change in the industry by setting new standards for sustainability in mainstream development,” said Waleed Alghamdi, Director of Sustainability of ROSHN Group.

The BSI Kitemark for Smart Cities incorporates two ISO standards, ‘ISO 37101:2016 - Sustainable Development in Communities: Management System for Sustainable Development, and ISO 37106:2021 - Sustainable Cities and Communities: Guidance on Establishing Smart City Operating Models for Sustainable Communities. ROSHN has achieved the “Collaborative” mark by the BSI’s Smart City Maturity Model, reflecting its successful development of processes for delivering sustainable communities within a smart city operating model. Smart city technology is key to ROSHN’s development of its integrated communities and is used to foster a sustainable lifestyle across a range of domestic and community functions, including home security, irrigation, and intelligent transport solutions.

Samuel Thwaites – General Manager Middle East & Africa at BSI said: "The achievement of BSI’s Kitemark certification for smart cities and communities validates the maturity of ROSHN’s sustainable and smart strategy, designed to deliver benefits such as resilience, sustainability, comfort & responsible use of resources. Through a rigorous assessment, ROSHN have successfully demonstrated how collaborative methods are being used across functions and how data & integrated technologies are deployed to improve the services and the quality of life of its citizens."Andy Butterfield – BSI’s Global Managing Director, Built Environment at BSI added: "On behalf of BSI, I would like to congratulate ROSHN on becoming the first organization within the India, Middle East and Africa region to achieve the Kitemark™ for Smart and Sustainable Cities & Communities. It is a testament to ROSHN’s commitment to driving progress on sustainability within the global built environment, which can help society to achieve a digitally enabled, safer and sustainable future for all of us. Achieving the first Kitemark in the region symbolises the pioneering and industry leading culture of ROSHN and the positive impact they are having, and sets the standard for others in the region to follow.”

ISO (International Organization for Standardization) is an independent, non-governmental organization that was established in 1947 to develop international standards that support innovation and provide relevant market solutions to global challenges. BSI is the business improvement and standards company that enables organizations to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence, “inspiring trust for a more resilient world.” For over a century, BSI has driven best practice in organizations around the world. Working with over 77,500 clients across 195 countries, it is a truly global business with skills and experience across all sectors, including automotive, aerospace, built environment, food and retail and healthcare. Through its expertise in Standards and Knowledge, Assurance Services, Regulatory Services and Consulting Services, BSI helps clients to improve their performance, grow sustainably, manage risk, and ultimately become more resilient.

About ROSHN

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted multi-asset class real estate developer, and a giga-project wholly owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s integrated developments offer a new way of living, supported by amenities within walking distance as well as green spaces, sports hubs, cycle lanes, and living beyond walls. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, the Group is building at an unprecedented scale with a land bank of over 200 million sqm. The Group launched its flagship 20 million sqm community in Riyadh, SEDRA, in 2021 and delivered homes ahead of schedule, becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group went on to launch the 4 million sqm ALAROUS in Jeddah and announced two more integrated developments, WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm), and ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm). By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques. Most recently, ROSHN launched MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah, featuring the Kingdom’s first canal project linked to the Red Sea, with over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters. The project will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably, pursuing corporate excellence, and partnering with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living visit roshn.sa