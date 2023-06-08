ROSHN Real Estate Group and Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad Football Club sign a three-year platinum sponsorship deal which will see the ROSHN logo on Al Ittihad jerseys

JEDDAH: ROSHN Group, a PIF-powered giga-project and Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer, today announced a three-year deal to become the platinum sponsor of Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad FC, recently crowned champions of the ROSHN Saudi League.

“We are thrilled about our sponsorship of Al Ittihad FC, the reigning champions of the RSL and a prominent force in the Saudi sports scene,” said David Grover, CEO of ROSHN Group. “Al Ittihad FC holds a significant position in the Kingdom’s sports landscape, with its extraordinary achievements, star players, and revered legends who have made immense contributions to the development of Saudi football. The club continues to demonstrate the attractiveness of Saudi football with the recent transfer of the iconic champion Karim Benzema. ROSHN is committed to increasing entertainment opportunities and promoting a healthy and active lifestyle in Saudi Arabia, and we are very excited to begin our collaboration with Al Ittihad which will hopefully deliver success to its fans,” he added.

“We are very excited by our new partnership with ROSHN Group and trust that it will bring more success to our club and to the people of Jeddah. We believe that our partnership with ROSHN is important to helping us grow into challengers for continental competitions,” said Abdulwahab Abed, CEO of Al Ittihad FC.

ROSHN Group began its sponsorship of the ROSHN Saudi League in August 2022 as part of the Group’s wide-reaching ambition to promote a healthy and active lifestyle for all Saudis, which has already seen the developer sponsor Saudi Arabia’s first Formula 1 Grand Prix in 2021 as a founding partner, and the inaugural LIV Golf Jeddah Invitational Series.

The other party in the agreement, Al Ittihad Football Club, was founded in 1927 and has won nine Saudi league titles and two Asian Champions League titles along with seventeen domestic cup titles. It won its latest championship in the 2022-2023 season, the first year of the league being called the “ROSHN Saudi League”, under the stewardship of Portuguese manager Nuno Espirito Santo, following a close-fought title race Al Nassr F.C.

ROSHN Group is transforming the country’s urban landscape with a vision of a new way of living, aiming to become one of the most disruptive real estate developers in the region. Following the successful launch of ROSHN’s flagship residential community, SEDRA, ROSHN’s second community and the first in the Makkah region, ALAROUS, was launched to develop 4 million sqm of land in the north of Jeddah. Blending the local Western Regional architecture with modern design and technology, ALAROUS offers a range of villas, duplexes, townhouses, and multifamily units, available for purchase through ROSHN’s Jeddah Sales Centre.

About ROSHN GROUP:

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted multi-asset class real estate developer, and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s integrated developments offer a new way of living, supported by amenities within walking distance as well as green spaces, sports hubs, cycle lanes, and living beyond walls. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, the Group is building at unprecedented scale with a land bank of over 200 million sqm. The Group launched its flagship 20 million sqm community in Riyadh, SEDRA, in 2021 and delivered homes ahead of schedule, becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group went on to launch the 4 million sqm ALAROUS in Jeddah and announced two more integrated developments, WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm), and ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm). By 2030, ROSHN will develop 400,000 homes, as well as +1,000 kindergartens and schools, and +700 mosques. As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a human-centric approach to building sustainably, pursuing corporate excellence, and partnering with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living visit Roshn.sa