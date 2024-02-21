ROSHN showcases SEDRA and WAREFA Riyadh communities at forum and receives Sponsor’s Recognition Award

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer and a PIF-owned giga-project, has joined Restatex Riyadh, the Kingdom’s largest real estate forum, as a diamond sponsor to showcase its latest projects, uplift the sector, and contribute to Saudi Vision 2030’s goals. ROSHN was presented with a Sponsor’s Recognition Award by His Excellency Minister of Housing Majed bin Abdullah Al-Hogail in a ceremony attended by Executive Director of Partnerships, Abdulrahman Maghrabi.

Restatex, hosted at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Centre from 18-21 February, was an invaluable opportunity for ROSHN to showcase its SEDRA and WAREFA projects in Riyadh to forum participants, including potential partners, investors, home buyers, and other stakeholders. Visitors to ROSHN at the event were able to immerse themselves in the two communities transforming urban living in Riyadh. Booth visitors gained exclusive insight into how ROSHN’s human-centric and sustainable approach integrates vital and lifestyle amenities, green public spaces and walkable living streets, and smart tech-enabled, heritage inspired buildings into holistic communities that enhance quality of life for all. The booth features interactive screens, a master plan model of WAREFA, a model of the Group’s signature Living Street, and four model houses representing a range of floorplans on offer in ROSHN destinations.

SEDRA is ROSHN’s flagship development and the pioneering community that introduced the Group’s vision to the KSA. It is being developed in eight phases, and will add more than 30,000 residential units to Riyadh’s housing stock. SEDRA neighbours the iconic ROSHN Front lifestyle destination. WAREFA is ROSHN’s latest project in Riyadh and will enhance Riyadh eastern with new and vibrant community living. As with all ROSHN developments, both SEDRA and WAREFA are designed in harmony with their surrounding environments and heritage, so that their public spaces and amenities are complemented by existing natural features that bring nature into the heart of the community and given unique identities by building aesthetics inspired by traditional local architectural styles.

RESTATEX Riyadh 2024 Exhibition highlighted the role of the real estate sector in efforts to diversify the Kingdom’s economy, in-line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals, alongside showcasing developments and innovations in the Saudi real estate sector’s mixed-use residential and commercial projects.

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s multi-asset portfolio of integrated developments offer a new way of living for Saud Arabia, featuring connected amenities in walking distance with green spaces, sports hubs, and cycle lanes. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, ROSHN Group is building at an unprecedented scale across Saudi Arabia with a current land bank of over 200 million sqm. By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques.

ROSHN launched SEDRA, its flagship 35 million sqm community in Riyadh, in 2021, delivering homes in its first Phase ahead of schedule and becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group has since launched the 4 million sqm ALAROUS community in Jeddah and has announced further integrated developments: WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm); ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm); and, most recently the Kingdom’s first canal project MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah bringing the Red Sea into the city. With over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters, MARAFY will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably with an ethos of promoting ‘living beyond walls’ and enhancing quality of life across the Kingdom. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, ROSHN pursues corporate excellence and partners with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development, earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living visit roshn.sa