Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jeddah: Al Gharbia Development and Investment Company, the development arm of Tatweer in the Western Region, has announced that “Roshan” project located in the northern Jeddah, will offer exceptional opportunities for investors and serve as an ideal destination for families. The project aims to create a sustainable community environment that enhances quality of life and provides comprehensive services to meet the needs of families.

The project spans an area of approximately one million square meters and features an array of green spaces, including seven public parks and a main park with sports and cycling paths, offering residents a healthy and environmentally friendly lifestyle. Additionally, the project will include seven schools, making it an ideal choice for families seeking an integrated educational environment close to their homes.

This project aligns with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, focusing on improving quality of life, promoting sustainable development, and supporting the national economy.

“Roshan project includes 20 commercial plots and 614 residential plots, along with public facilities” stated Eng. Mohamed Habis, CEO of Al Gharbia Development and Investment Company. “At Al Gharbia, our vision for ‘Roshan’ project is to create an exceptional, comprehensive destination that enhances every aspect of life. We aim for this project to be a bridge toward a prosperous urban future for the city of Jeddah, significantly contributing to the Kingdom’s economy and advancing the goals of Vision 2030. In particular, the project aligns with the quality of life program, one of the key strategic objectives, which seeks to improve the urban landscape and elevate the quality of services provided in Saudi cities”.

“Roshan” project will feature a range of residential and commercial buildings, constructed to the highest design and engineering standards. Spanning approximately one million square meters, the project will be strategically located near other urban development projects, hotels, residential, commercial, and government facilities.

About Al Gharbia Company:

Al Gharbia is the development arm of the Tatweer Group in the Western Region, where it develops commercial, residential, hotel and infrastructure projects, in addition to strategic planning and asset management services.

The company's goal is to create a sustainable environment that stimulates lively and vibrant communities. The company also aims to strategically plan, monitor market indicators, and evaluate projects in order to achieve the ambitious goals of the company's growth and leadership and to achieve the ambitions and aspirations of its customers and gain their trust by providing projects characterized by distinction and uniqueness.