​​​​Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ROR Coffee Solutions, an Emirati-owned specialty coffee provider, has announced a landmark AED 30 million investment to accelerate its expansion and innovation strategy over the next five years. This funding will enhance the company’s presence across the MENA region and Europe while reinforcing its commitment to sustainability, ethical sourcing, and cutting-edge technology in the specialty coffee industry.

As global demand for high-quality, responsibly sourced coffee continues to rise, ROR Coffee Solutions is set to transform the market by investing in infrastructure, advanced roasting technology, and workforce development. The company aims to make premium specialty coffee more accessible to businesses and consumers, ensuring every cup meets the highest standards of craftsmanship and sustainability.

With MENA and Europe identified as high-growth markets, the investment will support the company’s strategic expansion, particularly in Saudi Arabia and key European countries. This growth includes strengthening its presence in existing markets while diversifying into new business verticals, such as corporate coffee solutions, premium retail offerings, and immersive event-based experiences. A key aspect of this expansion is the enhancement of operational capabilities, with state-of-the-art roasting and production facilities improving efficiency and consistency. Additionally, the company will establish operational hubs and training centers across its target regions, offering barista training, quality assurance programs, and consumer education to elevate industry expertise.

Sustainability remains central to ROR Coffee Solutions’ long-term vision, with initiatives focused on eco-friendly packaging, waste reduction programs, and the introduction of electric delivery fleets to minimize carbon emissions. The company is also deepening its direct trade partnerships with coffee farms to promote ethical sourcing and sustainable farming practices. A coffee packaging recycling program and a commitment to achieving carbon-neutral operations further reinforce its environmental responsibility.

Beyond infrastructure and sustainability, ROR Coffee Solutions is strengthening collaborations with coffee farms and leading equipment manufacturers to deliver premium solutions. A significant portion of the investment will go towards workforce expansion, creating new opportunities in operations, sales, and training. To attract and retain top talent, the company will introduce international barista certification programs and career development initiatives, positioning itself as a leader in coffee expertise.

Aaron Marshall, General Manager of ROR Coffee Solutions, emphasized the impact of this investment, stating “This marks a defining moment for ROR Coffee Solutions and the future of specialty coffee in the region. Our goal extends beyond delivering exceptional coffee—we are creating an ecosystem where innovation, sustainability, and craftsmanship thrive. By expanding into new markets, integrating advanced roasting technology, and reinforcing ethical sourcing practices, we are not just elevating coffee quality but empowering businesses and professionals to grow alongside us. This is more than expansion, it’s about reshaping how coffee is sourced, brewed, and experienced.”

With a strategic focus on market share growth, customer experience enhancement, and sustainable business practices, ROR Coffee Solutions is poised to redefine the specialty coffee sector. Through its bold expansion strategy, the company is setting new benchmarks in quality, innovation, and environmental responsibility, ensuring businesses and consumers alike have access to world-class coffee solutions.

About ROR Coffee Solutions:

Founded in 2017, Rate of Rise Coffee Solutions (ROR) stands as a homegrown Emirati-owned enterprise, serving as the premier one-stop-shop for all coffee requirements across the GCC region. With a commitment to excellence and sustainability, ROR has been proudly sourcing specialty green coffee from coffee farms in Kenya, Brazil, Costa Rica, Yemen, and Colombia.

Press contact

Sahil Advani

Empyre Communications

E: sahil@empyrecommunications.com