Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR., ADR: RYCEY) today announces it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a comprehensive TotalCare service agreement with Ethiopian Airlines for 22 Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-84 engines. The Trent XWB-84 exclusively powers the Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

TotalCare is designed to provide operational certainty for customers by transferring time on wing and maintenance cost risk back to Rolls-Royce. This industry-leading premium service is supported by data delivered through the Rolls-Royce advanced engine health monitoring system, which helps provide customers with increased operational availability, reliability and efficiency.

Ethiopian Airlines became Africa’s first A350 operator in 2016, and has been a customer of Rolls-Royce for many years. This order will complement the airline’s existing fleet of 40 Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-84 engines.

Rolls-Royce also powers the airline’s fleet of 10 Boeing 787s with their Trent 1000 engine.

Rolls-Royce congratulates Ethiopian Airlines on their continued route development and looks forward to the inaugural flight from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to London Gatwick, UK, later this month using their Trent XWB powered A350 aircraft.

Rob Watson, President – Civil Aerospace Rolls-Royce plc, said:

“Today’s announcement marks an exciting day for Ethiopian Airlines and Rolls-Royce. It is proof that the Trent XWB-84 continues to perform and deliver for our customers. It is the perfect engine platform to support Ethiopian Airlines’ growth ambitions as a leading airline in Africa.

“We have enjoyed a relationship with Ethiopian Airlines for many years and we would like to thank them for yet again putting their trust in the Trent XWB and Rolls-Royce. We look forward to supporting them with their global route development.”

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mr. Mesfin Tasew, said:

“We are excited to place this commitment for 11 Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-84 powered Airbus A350-900 aircraft, which will be supported by a comprehensive Rolls-Royce TotalCare services agreement. We are keen to expand our fleet size, acquiring the latest technology aircraft to offer a convenient and memorable onboard experience to our esteemed passengers.”

As versatile as it is reliable, the Trent XWB has already shown it is equally efficient at powering short-haul or long-haul flights, which makes it the ideal solution for passenger and freighter operators with a varied network. As the world’s most efficient large aero engine in service, the Trent XWB will also help fast track Ethiopian Airlines’ sustainability journey.

With a 15 per cent fuel consumption advantage over the first generation of Trent engine, the Trent XWB goes further on less fuel, and offers leading performance and noise levels. It is also certified to operate on a 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend today and has been proven to be compatible with 100% SAF for the future.

