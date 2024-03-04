Roland Berger has successfully completed its acquisition of Amane Advisors, a strategic consulting firm specializing in water, and resource and energy recovery. With the acquisition of Amane Advisors, Roland Berger strengthens its expertise and offering in water consulting and builds a leading position in this field. The two consulting firms are a strategic and geographic fit, with complementary offerings in water and waste management. Amane Advisors becomes an integral part of the dedicated water consulting team at Roland Berger and will be fully integrated.

Stefan Schaible, Global Managing Partner at Roland Berger: “We are delighted to have the team of Amane Advisors joining our Roland Berger family. With our new colleagues, we welcome experts with a strong network and many years of experience in the industry. Together, we will be able to develop even more comprehensive and tailored solutions for our clients. The acquisition is in line with our strategy of embedding sustainability in all our projects and is another step on our way to achieving EUR 2 billion in revenues by 2028.”

Geoff Gage, Senior Partner at Roland Berger and former Managing Partner at Amane Advisors: “Studies show the financial impact of climate change will primarily be felt through the water cycle, meaning the demand for strategic advice on water has never been greater. We believe we have found the ideal place, in Roland Berger, to empower and support a wide range of businesses, utilities, and municipalities across the globe in developing, optimizing, and scaling water-related solutions to meet the challenges and capture the opportunities ahead. We look forward to leveraging our passion and expertise to demonstrate water as the critical enabler that it is and to benefit Roland Berger clients around the world.”

Headquartered in Oxford, UK, and with c. 50 professionals in seven offices worldwide, Amane Advisors leads more than 100 strategic projects across the water, waste and energy recovery sectors each year. The company has extensive industry expertise and proprietary water and waste knowledge assets. Blue-chip companies, public organizations, and investors in the water industry based in Europe, North America, and the Middle East make up the majority of Amane Advisors’ clients. Historically, Europe has been Amane Advisors’ strongest market, but the company has experienced particularly strong growth in North America in recent years.

Against the backdrop of progressing climate change, water management has become a top priority for business and governments. Relevant actors in the water ecosystem, such as investors, suppliers and utilities are facing complex business and environmental challenges and increasingly require in-depth knowledge and timely insights on diverse end markets, niche sectors and emerging technologies. This leads to an increasing need for advice. Roland Berger’s water consulting team will provide insight and support decision-makers that need to navigate these strategic challenges.

About Roland Berger

Roland Berger is one of the world's leading strategy consultancies with a wide-ranging service portfolio for all relevant industries and business functions. Founded in 1967, Roland Berger is headquartered in Munich. Renowned for its expertise in transformation, innovation across all industries and performance improvement, the consultancy has set itself the goal of embedding sustainability in all its projects. Roland Berger revenues stood at EUR 870 million in 2022.

About Amane Advisors

Amane Advisors is a global strategic advisory firm dedicated to those seeking sustainable success. We offer unparalleled expertise in the complementary areas of water, resource recovery, and energy recovery leading more than 100 projects and transactions across five continents every year. Working from seven international offices and tapping into our market-leading network of experts in water and the circular economy, we provide the global capabilities and the local perspectives needed to support a diverse range of corporates, utilities, startups, investors, and government organizations, with a focus on strategy, market intelligence, and transaction advisory.