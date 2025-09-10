Dubai, UAE – ROCKWOOL, the global leader in stone wool insulation, has selected Swisslog to deliver a fully automated high-bay warehouse (HBW) at its production facility in Neuburg an der Donau, Germany. This strategic investment marks a significant step in ROCKWOOL’s global initiative to modernize its logistics infrastructure and reduce reliance on manual operations.

With over 42 manufacturing facilities across 23 countries and more than 12,500 employees worldwide, ROCKWOOL continues to experience strong growth. The Neuburg site, operating 24/7, required a high-capacity, automated storage solution to support its latest production line. Swisslog’s integrated solution will provide the efficiency, scalability and reliability needed to meet these evolving demands.

Driving global growth with smart automation

Automation specialist Swisslog will deliver a fully integrated logistics solution, featuring a high-bay warehouse with 35,000 pallet storage locations and a total capacity of 53,000 EURO pallets. It will include eight Vectura S40 double-deep stacker cranes and a ProMove conveyor system, that connects to the production lines via an outdoor AGV-system and integrates an existing pick-and-pack area.

The project also encompasses civil works above the floor slab, roof and wall cladding, building utilities (power, HVAC, and lighting), and fire safety systems. The entire operation will be orchestrated by Swisslog’s SynQ warehouse management software, ensuring seamless coordination and real-time visibility.

The new automated warehouse will eliminate the need for external storage, reduce manual handling, and introduce a zero-touch approach to managing production pallets. It will also shorten truck loading times, improve shipment service levels, and reduce dependency on forklifts.

A partnership built on trust and expertise

The project is a testament to the strong and growing partnership between ROCKWOOL and Swisslog, laying the foundation for future collaborations as ROCKWOOL expands its automation footprint worldwide.

"Swisslog's early involvement during our budgeting phase gave us confidence in their understanding of our operational needs. Their solution aligns perfectly with our long-term goals – boosting efficiency, minimizing manual handling, and supporting our broader automation strategy,” said Oliver Mohr, Project Manager at ROCKWOOL.

"Our collaboration with ROCKWOOL stands as a testament to what true partnership can achieve – rooted in trust, driven by shared ambition, and grounded in a deep understanding of their business and supply chain network. We challenge each other and remain focused on long-term impact. We are proud to bring our expertise to a solution that not only addresses ROCKWOOL’s current objectives but also equips their teams with the tools and confidence to shape the future," added Sven Borghoff, Vice President Sales – Integrated Solutions EMEA Central at Swisslog.

Construction at the Neuburg site is set to begin in February 2026.

About Swisslog

Swisslog delivers data-driven and robotic solutions for logistics automation alongside reliable, modular service concepts. Collaborating with forward-thinking companies, we are committed to setting new standards in warehouse automation to provide future-proof products and solutions. As part of the KUKA Group, our customers trust the competence of our passionate employees – more than 15,000 people working around the globe.

www.swisslog.com and www.kuka.com