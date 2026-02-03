Cairo – Robin, the data science and artificial intelligence arm, wholly owned by Beltone Holding, has signed a memorandum of understanding with The American University in Cairo to collaborate on talent development, academic engagement, and applied research in data science and AI.

The one-year agreement will commence with initiatives led by AUC’s Department of Mathematics and Actuarial Science (MACT) and is designed to bridge academic learning with real-world data science applications. The collaboration covers student training and internships, graduate recruitment opportunities, guest lectures, curriculum input, and the joint supervision of undergraduate research and senior projects.

Dr. Ehab Abdel-Rahman, Provost of The American University in Cairo, said: “Data science and artificial intelligence are reshaping economies and industries and redefining the future of work. This partnership with Robin builds on AUC’s strong academic foundation in data science, mathematics, and analytics, particularly through the Departments of Mathematics and Actuarial Science and Computer Science, both of which have a proven track record of academic excellence and strong alignment with market needs. Through this collaboration with Robin, we aim to equip our students with advanced skills, hands-on experience, and direct exposure to real-world applications, while reinforcing AUC’s role as a leading hub for talent development and applied research aligned with industry requirements.”

Commenting on the partnership, Basma Rady, Managing Director of Robin, said:

“Partnering with The American University in Cairo is a strategic step in building a sustainable pipeline of data science and AI talent. AUC’s academic depth and MACT’s technical rigor make it a natural partner as we work to translate advanced analytics and AI research into real economic and business impact. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to developing talent and applied research that is relevant, practical, and scalable.”

Through this agreement, Robin and The American University in Cairo aim to strengthen industry–academia collaboration, enhance students’ exposure to real-world data challenges, and support the development of data science capabilities aligned with market needs, with the potential to expand cooperation across additional academic departments over time.

About Robin:

Robin, a subsidiary of Beltone Holding, specializes in data science and artificial intelligence (AI), transforming complex data into actionable insights. Headquartered in Cairo and serving the MENA region, Robin empowers organizations from large corporates to startups by turning data into a strategic asset. The company simplifies complexity by delivering intelligent solutions that drive smarter decision-making, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth.

With a team of experts that combines deep domain knowledge and cutting-edge technologies, Robin delivers scalable and transparent solutions. Its purpose is to bridge the gap between advanced data analytics and real-world applications, helping businesses optimize performance, reduce risk, and innovate for long-term success. By integrating predictive modeling, AI-powered solutions, and data-driven strategies, Robin provides tailored services that address the unique needs of each client from financial services to logistics and beyond.

About Beltone Holding:

Beltone Holding (EGX: BTFH.CA) is a leading financial services provider with a multi-decade track record of success in the MENA region. The Company offers a comprehensive and growing set of financial solutions such as securities brokerage, investment banking, asset management, equity research, private equity, leasing and factoring, consumer finance, venture capital, mortgage finance, SMEs, and microfinance, in addition to data science and artificial intelligence solutions that enables smarter decision-making. The Company is driven by a vision to empower growth and redefine the regional financial ecosystem, leveraging deep market expertise and technology-led innovation to unlock sustainable value for clients, shareholders, and other stakeholders.

Investor Relations:

About The American University in Cairo- AUC:

Founded in 1919, The American University in Cairo (AUC) is a leading English-language, American- accredited institution of higher education and center of the intellectual, social, and cultural life of the Arab world. It is a vital bridge between East and West, linking Egypt and the region to the world through scholarly research, partnerships with academic and research institutions and study abroad programs.

The University offers 39 undergraduate, 52 master’s and two PhD programs rooted in a liberal arts education that encourages students to think critically and find creative solutions to conflicts and challenges facing both the region and the world.

An independent, nonprofit, politically non-partisan, non-sectarian and equal opportunity institution, AUC is fully accredited in Egypt and the United States.

