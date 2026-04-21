Dubai - RMK Industries LLC has entered into a formal agreement to merge its aluminium composite panel (ACP) operations with those of International Development Company Metal Industries (IDCMI), a subsidiary of International Development Company (IDC). The transaction, which includes IDCMI's flagship Aluclad® brand, marks a strategic consolidation in both the UAE and international architectural façade and advanced aluminium manufacturing sectors.

Under the agreement, RMK Industries will integrate the entire operating business of IDCMI related to aluminium composite panel (ACP) production, aluminium coil coating and chemical compouding, including manufacturing machinery, equipment, tools, inventories and registered trademarks. From the agreed effective date, RMK Industries will assume operational oversight, supporting a seamless transition while maintaining business continuity and uninterrupted service to customers. The integration is expected to strengthen the company’s overall manufacturing capabilities, enhance operational efficiencies, and support future growth.

Amir Rashid, Managing Director of RMK Industries, said the integration supports the group's long-term manufacturing strategy. "This merger represents a strategic step in our vision to build a unified and vertically integrated platform for architectural façade products. By bringing IDCMI's operations into our ecosystem, we are strengthening our platform, expanding production capabilities, and positioning the group to better serve the evolving requirements of architects, developers, and contractors across the region," he said. "Despite the challenges posed by ongoing regional constraints, we remain firmly confident in the resilience of the UAE's industrial and construction sectors. This market has always emerged stronger, and we are positioning ourselves to lead that next chapter of growth."

With the integration of Aluclad® alongside its existing Alcobond® and Cladbond® brands, RMK Industries will operate an expanded multi-brand architectural product brand portfolio, supported by enhanced coil coating and chemical compounding capabilities. The merger brings together complementary manufacturing strengths, broadening the organization’s product range and deepening its capacity to deliver tailored façade solutions at scale.

Herald D’souza, Chief Financial Officer of International Development Company (IDC), said the merger ensures continuity and long-term stability for the business. “This merger enables the seamless integration of IDCMI’s manufacturing operations into a platform that is well positioned for sustained growth and operational excellence. RMK Industries brings the scale, focus, and manufacturing alignment required to take the business forward, while preserving the technical standards and processes that IDCMI has built over time,” he said.

The agreement also governs the transfer and use of trademarks, granting RMK Industries the right to use the acquired brands immediately upon integration, subject to agreed quality and brand-use standards.