Dubai, United Arab Emirates – RM Sotheby’s conducted its inaugural Dubai auction in style on Saturday, selling a fine selection of motor cars, memorabilia, and watches. With a packed auction preview event leading directly into a vibrant and dynamic auction, hosted in the urban and artistic location of Concrete in Alserkal, the sale achieved an 88.9% sell-through, with 54% of bidders being new clients to RM Sotheby’s. The sale was a resounding success in what is an increasingly important region in the collector car market.

The top seller of the night was the 2016 Koenigsegg Agera RSR. One of just three in existence, it proved to be irresistible to collectors and brought in $3,380,000. Powered by a 5.0 V-8 that produces an astonishing 1,160 horsepower, the example on offer had only covered 993 kilometers and rightly deserved its world-record selling price.

The second highest seller of the night was the 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss, the rarest variant of the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLarens. The car attracted a high level of interest and achieved $3,211,250, another world-record auction price for the model. Rounding off the top three sellers in Dubai was the dramatic 2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie Coupé, the first of its type to be offered at auction. The most powerful Aston Martin ever produced, this technological tour de force sold for an excellent $3,070,625.

Other highlights include the 2017 Lamborghini Centenario LP770-4 Coupé, another rare beast, which sold for $2,142,500 establishing yet another new auction world-record for the model in the process. The 2022 Ferrari 812 Competizione, one of just 999 in existence, sold for $1,467,500 and exceeded its pre-sale high-estimate.

Peter Wallman, Chairman, RM Sotheby’s UK & EMEA, said: “What a wonderful way to embark on our auction expansion into the Middle East. We have been working hard over the past few years to grow our presence in the region and are enthused with the interest generated in our inaugural sale as well as the excellent results. It underlines the passion for collector cars in the region and the growing appeal of acquiring cars in a live auction environment supported by the growing number of related events. We look forward to continuing our expansion in the Middle East in the months and years to come.”

The Dubai sale also marked an excellent joint cooperation with Sotheby’s Luxury division in the region, bringing a fine selection of watches to the live sale that all boasted an automotive theme, as well as some beautiful jewellery and handbags offered for private sale. The highlight item was the Rolex Daytona UAE (Ref. 6263), which sold for an astounding $300,000. A very important stainless steel chronograph wristwatch made circa 1978, the watch features the UAE coat of arms and the Arabic signature of His Royal Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who was at the time the Minister of Defence for the United Arab Emirates.

Ghita Mejdi, Senior Vice President, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, said: “After all the hard work over the last few years, it was brilliant to see all that effort result in an outstanding inaugural sale. I think it just scratches the surface for RM Sotheby’s in the Middle East, and we look forward to continuing our expansion in this fantastic, car-rich region.”

Katia Nounou Boueiz, Senior Director, Head of Sotheby’s UAE, said: "We are delighted to have participated in RM Sotheby's inaugural car auction in Dubai last night which included 10 watches. The electric atmosphere in the room was truly exhilarating, and we are so pleased to provide our clients with the opportunity to engage with and enjoy the world of exceptional automobiles and build meaningful relationships with its collectors and aficionados.”

Top Ten Dubai Sales

2016 Koenigsegg Agera RSR $3,380,000 USD 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss $3,211,250 USD 2023 Aston Martin Valkyrie Coupé $3,070,625 USD 2017 Lamborghini Centenario LP770-4 Coupé $2,142,500 USD 2022 Ferrari 812 Competizione $1,467,500 USD 2014 McLaren P1 $1,006,250 USD 2018 Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet $792,500 USD Rolex Daytona UAE (Ref. 6263) $300,000 USD 2015 Rolls-Royce 'Silver Spectre' Shooting Brake $280,625 USD 1993 Ferrari 512 TR $275,000 USD

