Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — RLC Global Forum today announced the launch of the NextGen Retail Challenge, the first industry-led national initiative of its kind designed to strengthen the long-term standing of Saudi Arabia’s retail sector as a strategic economic engine.

The initiative responds to a growing gap between the sector’s expanding scale and complexity and the availability of skilled talent, providing a structured national platform to help shape the industry’s future workforce and leadership pipeline.

Developed and governed by RLC Global Forum in partnership with the Saudi Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority “Monsha’at”, and the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University PNU, the NextGen Retail Challenge aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 workforce development and economic diversification priorities; the initiative aims to reinforce retail’s role as a leading driver of private-sector growth, innovation, and employment in the Kingdom.

“Retail is one of Saudi Arabia’s most important economic engines, yet its future workforce and leadership pipeline requires deliberate, industry-led action,” said Panos Linardos, Chairman of RLC Global Forum. “The NextGen Retail Challenge reflects a shared commitment by the industry to treat retail as a national economic system and to ensure that future leaders are prepared for its scale, complexity, and strategic importance.”

Dr. Maram Sabri, Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center at the Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, said “As part of the NextGen Retail Challenge, the University positions academic talent at the center of retail transformation. By fostering innovation, strengthening entrepreneurial capabilities, and translating knowledge into practical solutions, we support the development of future-ready leaders that advance national priorities and champion an entrepreneurial mindset as a catalyst for the evolution of Saudi Arabia’s retail sector.”

Key Dates

Participant Registration: 15–31 December 2025

NextGen Retail Hackathon: 18-22 January 2026

Final Competition & Showcase: RLC Global Forum, 3–4 February 2026, Fairmont Riyadh

The NextGen Retail Challenge forms part of RLC Global Forum’s broader industry-led efforts to support structured dialogue, talent engagement, and long-term ecosystem development across the retail sector in Saudi Arabia.

About RLC Global Forum

The RLC Global Forum is a leading platform that brings together the world’s most influential retail leaders, innovators, and policymakers to drive positive industry change. It marks the next phase of the Retail Leaders Circle’s (RLC) twelve-year mission to connect and empower decision-makers across the retail and consumer-facing sectors. Through high-level dialogue and strategic cross-industry initiatives, the Forum addresses the long-term forces defining the trajectory of retail and its interconnected ecosystems.

Alongside the Annual Retail Meeting in Riyadh, the RLC Global Forum curates a calendar of high-profile events around the world, including the CEO Summit in New York and the RLC Fashion Summit in Milan.

https://rlcglobalforum.com/

Contact Information:

For press inquiries and further details, please contact:

SEC Newgate Middle East

Daniela Gorini | daniela.gorini@secnewgate.ae

Ihab Yousef | ihab.yousef@secnewgate.ae