Madrid, Spain: Atlético de Madrid and Riyadh Air have reached a nine-year agreement for the naming of the iconic stadium.

The stadium will be known as the “Riyadh Air Metropolitano” as a result of the nine-year agreement reached with the main sponsor for the naming of Atlético’s home. Saudi Arabia's premium digital native airline became the club's main sponsor on August 10, 2023 and will now serve as the naming partner for one of Europe’s most modern and iconic stadiums. During the first year of sponsorship, the Riyadh Air logo has featured on the front of the men's first team kits in all domestic and international matches.

The relationship between the two entities is further strengthened by this new strategic agreement until 2033, which makes the Saudi Arabian company the most important sponsor in the club's history.

Riyadh Air, whose commercial operations begin in summer 2025, and Atlético de Madrid, share a passion for excellence, sustainability and a clear commitment to technological innovation with the firm objective of improving the experience of our fans and all the visitors who come to our stadium every year to enjoy the top-level events that take place here.

Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air said: “It’s an honor to become the naming partner for the Riyadh Air Metropolitano and extend our partnership with Atlético de Madrid until 2033. Both organizations are driven to succeed at the highest level and having our name on such an iconic stadium will elevate the awareness of Riyadh Air across the sporting world and beyond.”

Miguel Ángel Gil, CEO of Atlético de Madrid: "Just over a year after signing the sponsorship agreement with Riyadh Air, we are all proud and very happy to announce the extension of the partnership signed then with the agreement whereby our stadium will be named Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Thanks to Tony Douglas and his team for trusting Atlético de Madrid as a strategic partner for the launch and development of their ambitious global project."

The thousands of fans who attend the next home match on October 20 will already see the new naming of our stadium on the main, northeast and southeast facades with the corporate colors of the Saudi airline and the new name of the home of all the Atléticos: Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

ABOUT RIYADH AIR

Riyadh Air, a PIF company, is a world-class airline. Launched in March 2023, the airline will be a digitally led, full-service airline that adopts the best global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. Riyadh Air will equip its aircraft with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air will connect guests to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart. For more information please visit our website: www.riyadhair.com.

ABOUT ATLÉTICO DE MADRID:

Atlético de Madrid is a historical team in LaLiga based in the city of Madrid, playing in the First Division. In 2023, the club celebrated its 120th anniversary, and its first men’s team plays their home matches at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium, with a capacity of 70,460 spectators. Atlético de Madrid is one of the most successful clubs in the history of Spanish football. The club has 11 LaLiga championships and 10 Copa del Rey titles in its trophy cabinet, including an impressive ‘double’ in the 1995/96 season.

Atlético de Madrid has also proudly represented its colors internationally. In 1962, the team won the former UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup and have been finalists in the top European competition in 1974, 2014 and 2016. Additionally, the club won an Intercontinental Cup in 1975. In the 21st century, Atlético de Madrid has added six more continental titles: three UEFA Europa League trophies (2010, 2012 and 2018) and an equal number of UEFA Super Cups (2010, 2012 and 2018). In the last 12 years, the team has consistently secured a place in an exclusive group of only six clubs that have continuously qualified for the UEFA Champions League.