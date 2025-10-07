Riyadh Air and Uber partner for an integrated and rewarding travel experience for travelers in the Kingdom and around the world.

The partnership aims to bring an enhanced mobility experience for travelers, including personalized value and benefits to Riyadh Air Loyalty members.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Air and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) have announced a strategic long-term partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to collaborate and aim to deliver an industry leading and convenient end-to-end travel experience for travelers in the Kingdom and around the world. The inking of the partnership took place at the Boeing factory in Charleston with Riyadh Air’s first aircraft as the backdrop to celebrate the occasion, the signing ceremony also brought together Lucid Motors, underscoring the alignment of premium air travel and global mobility solutions, and next-generation electric vehicles.

This partnership represents a significant step in Riyadh Air’s plan to deliver best-in-class service throughout the guest experience and brings together two companies committed to facilitating a convenient and stress-free guest experience. This collaboration reflects Riyadh Air’s commitment to setting new industry benchmarks by combining innovation, convenience, and premium service at every touchpoint of the traveler journey.

Through this strategic partnership, Riyadh Air and Uber will collaborate on a number of initiatives, which include exclusive benefits to members of Riyadh Air’s soon to be announced loyalty program, all integrated effortlessly within Riyadh Air’s digital ecosystem. The partnership is designed to provide guests with convenience and peace of mind from the moment they book their journey to their destination.

Osamah Alnuaiser, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Riyadh Air, said: “This partnership with Uber is another example of how Riyadh Air is reimagining the travel experience. By integrating trusted and innovative services into our offering, we are ensuring our guests enjoy a seamless, premium journey both in the air and on the ground. Together, we are setting new standards for convenience and service excellence in the aviation industry.”

This collaboration brings together two brands that share a vision for innovation, customer-centricity, and a world-class experience. By combining Riyadh Air’s premium travel offering with Uber’s innovative technology and global presence, the partnership delivers a truly connected journey that simplifies last-mile travel and meets the evolving needs of today’s travelers.

Madhu Kannan, Chief Business Officer at Uber, said: “Our partnership with Riyadh Air is a significant step in our mission to make movement seamless for people everywhere. By combining premium air travel with convenient and seamless last-mile mobility, we’re making journeys effortless and more convenient for travelers in the Kingdom and around the world.”

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Riyadh Air’s strategy to become one of the world’s most guest-centric airlines, leveraging advanced technology and strategic collaborations to deliver an unmatched travel experience. With Riyadh Air’s ambition to connect Saudi Arabia to over 100 destinations by 2030, this alliance with Uber reinforces its role as a catalyst for innovation, service excellence, and global connectivity.

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air, a PIF company, is a world-class airline. Launched in March 2023, the airline will be a digitally led, full-service airline that adopts the best global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. Riyadh Air will equip its aircraft with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air will connect guests to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart.

For more information, please visit: www.riyadhair.com

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 64 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

