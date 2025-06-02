Partnership aims to enhance global connectivity for guests traveling between Riyadh, Paris, Amsterdam and beyond.

Focus areas include network connectivity, codeshare cooperation, loyalty program rewards and seamless guest experience.

Collaboration to explore joint opportunities in MRO, sustainability, digital transformation and cargo.

New Delhi – Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier, Riyadh Air and Air France-KLM signed a Strategic Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking a significant step forward in global connectivity for guests traveling between Riyadh, Paris, Amsterdam, and destinations far beyond.

The MoU, signed at the 2025 IATA Annual General Meeting by Tony Douglas CEO Riyadh Air and Benjamin Smith CEO of Air France-KLM Group, sets the foundation for a dynamic partnership. Subject to regulatory approvals, the collaboration aims to gradually introduce a wide range of benefits for guests and to unlock new opportunities across Western Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, Asia, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This strategic partnership will focus on strengthening network connectivity, with both partners working together to maximize future opportunities through Riyadh Air’s hub in the capital of Saudi Arabia and Air France-KLM’s Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol airport hubs. The recent launch of Air France’s Paris Charles de Gaulle–Riyadh service, alongside KLM’s established Amsterdam–Riyadh operations, reflects the shared commitment to expanding travel options for guests.

Beyond route connectivity, Riyadh Air and Air France-KLM will collaborate to enhance the guest experience, exploring opportunities in reciprocal loyalty program rewards, operational support, and lounge access. The partnership also extends to areas such as Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO), digital transformation, sustainability, and cargo services—ensuring a comprehensive approach to delivering value.

Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, commented: “We are dedicated to connecting Riyadh to the world, and partnering with Air France-KLM - a leader in global aviation, will accelerate bringing to life our vision to deliver exceptional experiences and the realization of our long-term vision: to redefine air travel through innovation, operational excellence, and guest-centric services. This partnership not only strengthens our international network but also reinforces confidence in our growth trajectory and our role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s broader economic diversification goals under Vision 2030.”

Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM Group, added: “Saudi Arabia is rapidly emerging as a key market for aviation. With our three brands, Air France, KLM and Transavia now serving the country, and with this new agreement with Riyadh Air, we aim to continue increasing our footprint in the region. We look forward to combining our networks and expertise with Riyadh Air, and to offer our mutual customers more choice and convenience. This cooperation is complementary to our SkyTeam partner in the region.”

As Riyadh Air embarks on its journey to become a leading global carrier, this partnership with Air France-KLM underlines a bold commitment to excellence, innovation, and exceptional guest experience.

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air, a PIF company, is a world-class airline. Launched in March 2023, the airline will be a digitally led, full-service airline that adopts the best global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. Riyadh Air will equip its aircraft with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air will connect guests to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart. Website: www.riyadhair.com.

About Air France-KLM Group

A global player with a strong European base, the Air France-KLM Group’s main areas of business are passenger transport, cargo transport and aeronautical maintenance.

Air France-KLM is a leading airline Group in terms of international traffic on departure from Europe. It offers its customers access to a worldwide network, covering over 320 destinations thanks to Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Transavia, mainly from its bases at Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Amsterdam-Schiphol.

Flying Blue is the loyalty programme of the Air France-KLM Group with more than 26 million members.

Together with its partners Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic, Air France-KLM operates the largest transatlantic joint venture, with more than 375 daily flights. Air France-KLM is also a member of the SkyTeam, the alliance dedicated to providing passengers with a more seamless travel experience at every step of their journey 19 member airlines working together across an extensive global network.

Recognized for 20 years as an industry leader in sustainable development, the Air France-KLM Group is determined to accelerate the transition to more sustainable aviation.

Air France-KLM press office:– www.airfranceklm.com - @AirFranceKLM