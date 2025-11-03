​The latest addition to Rixos Hotels’ All-Inclusive, All-Exclusive portfolio, this expansive property situated in King Abdullah Economic City presents the Kingdom’s largest kids club, the most thrilling integrated waterpark, the finest wellness rituals, gourmet dining, and so much more

King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia (3 November 2025): Set along the untouched shores of the Red Sea, the soon-to-open Rixos Murjana is a self-contained paradise where everything you desire is effortlessly within reach. Consistently offering guests hospitality experiences that transcend the ordinary, this new Rixos Hotels’ property in Saudi Arabia is set to redefine hotel stays in the Kingdom. Spanning 275,000 square metres, the very best of indulgence, relaxation, and adventure come together in an All-Inclusive experience like no other – all-encompassing, uncompromising, and unmatched.

As Saudi Arabia’s largest all-inclusive resort, every detail has been carefully crafted to create extraordinary stays for all ages. Complete with personalised service, contemporary comfort, and captivating Hijazi architecture that blurs the lines between elegant interiors and stunning coastline, Rixos Murjana allows every moment to flow seamlessly. Among its standout features are the serene, Maldivian-inspired overwater villas at Club Privé, offering a truly elevated escape, alongside 488 beautifully appointed rooms and suites tailored to every style of stay.

Guests can savour their stay at their own pace by lounging on the 600-metre private beach, indulging in rejuvenating treatments at Anjana Spa, enjoying immersive live entertainment, or joining expert-led fitness classes at Exclusive Sports Club.

At the heart of the resort’s offerings is a curated culinary journey: from global flavours at Terra Mare’s international buffet, to exquisite steaks at Alâ Aksam, and Mediterranean charm at MykOrini, inspired by the spirit of Mykonos and Santorini. Guests can also enjoy the relaxed elegance of Piazzetta Italiana, where rustic Italian favorites are served with flair. As day turns to evening, indulgence continues at the refined Godiva Lounge, the sophisticated La Bodega cigar bar, and the breezy, boho-inspired Solara Beach Club, each offering its own distinctive ambience and allure.

Packed with adventure at every turn, the resort is home to Rixy Kids’ Club, the Kingdom’s largest and most impressive of its kind, a dedicated Teens’ Club designed for discovery and connection, and the action-filled Murjana Water Park, featuring 11 thrilling slides, three sparkling pools, and three dining outlets.

Crafted to celebrate life’s most indulgent pleasures, Rixos Murjana elevates the brand’s signature All-Inclusive, All-Exclusive experience to dazzling new heights. Overflowing with exceptional amenities, curated experiences, and tailored service, this resort marks a new era in elevated travel, offering a world within a world, waiting to be discovered.

ABOUT RIXOS HOTELS

Established in 2000, Rixos is one of the world’s fastest-growing hotel chains specialising in luxurious all-inclusive holidays. At the heart of every Rixos Hotel & Resort is a revitalising wellness spa with an authentic Turkish Hammam, renowned for its unique selection of spa rituals, revolutionary entertainment programme, one-of-a-kind children’s edutainment programme at Rixy Kids Club and action-packed challenges at Exclusive Sports Club. Each hotel offers a distinctive variety of restaurants and bars, an exciting entertainment and sports schedule, and a diverse range of lavishly appointed rooms and suites.

Each Rixos hotel in Turkey, the UAE, Russia, Croatia, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia is a genuinely inspiring location due to its best-in-class facilities, dining options and entertainment venues. The award-winning Rixos Hotels have received global recognition from distinguished professional bodies, including the American Five Star Diamond Award, Condé Nast, World Travel Awards, Haute Grandeur Global Awards and TripAdvisor.

Rixos Hotels currently operates six hotels in the United Arab Emirates: Rixos Premium Dubai in JBR and Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites in Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, Rixos Bab Al Bahr and Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah in Ras Al Khaimah, and Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island and Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi.

Rixos Hotels is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Formed in 2021, Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding.