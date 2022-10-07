• Sir Anthony Ritossa to host 20th Global Family Office Investment Summit in Dubai

• Ritossa Summits so far raised $2.8 billion in purpose-driven investments globally and attracted over 50 companies to set up shop in the UAE

• “Responsible investing is the greatest form of wealth,” Sir Anthony Ritossa



Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In line with HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed Al Maktoum’s latest programme Thabat Venture Builder that aims to boost family businesses’ contribution to GDP to $320 billion by 2032, Sir Anthony Ritossa today announced that he will be hosting the 20th Global Family Office Investment Summit in Dubai on October 18-20, 2022. The event is expected to attract billions of dirhams in investment to the UAE.



The Ritossa Summits have so far hosted more than 6,100 world leaders, family offices, investors and entrepreneurs from over 55 countries, representing $4.5 trillion in wealth. The Summits have raised $2.8 billion in purpose-driven investments globally and enabled more than 50 international companies and family offices to relocate or open representative offices in the UAE, bolstering the nation’s status as a global economic powerhouse.



Commenting on the upcoming event, Sir Anthony Ritossa, Chairman of Ritossa Family Office, said: “Under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the wise leadership of HH Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Thabat will not only propel the growth of family businesses and support the UAE’s overall economic trajectory, it will also act as a catalyst for more family office contributions to tackle some of the most pressing socio-economic challenges facing the MENA region.”



“There has been no shortage of supportive initiatives aimed at enhancing the role of the UAE—leaders, companies and people—in its advance into a more prosperous future. In line with such efforts, I’m a firm believer in the power of family offices as an economic engine and a force for good within the UAE and across the wider region,” Sir Anthony added.



Celebrating its 20th global anniversary and 13th Summit to be held in Dubai, the Global Family Office Investment Summit promises to garner extensive support for development programmes such as Thabat.



The two and a half days of exchange in Dubai will provide insights into how family offices can invest for a brighter future, how to grow and preserve wealth, and how to invest responsibly in various sectors including education, healthcare and emerging technologies. The Summit also aims to elevate the discourse on the importance of building a family legacy in a region where family businesses constitute up to 90% of all companies, employ 80% of the workforce and contribute 60% of the GDP.



Mohamed Al Ali, CEO of Al Ali Holdings and CEO & Advisor of Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum International Investments Enterprise, said: “Over the years, the UAE has cemented its position as a leading investment hub and a melting pot of impact investors, especially now with COP28 around the corner. Homegrown businesses and advocacy groups such as the Ritossa Summits play a key role in boosting responsible investments from the UAE and to the world. It is time we made ‘profit with purpose’ the new norm.”



As a family office influencer with an unwavering commitment to create a legacy that matters, Sir Anthony is renowned in global wealth and social circles for putting his success down to his business acumen, humility and sense of giving. He successfully navigated his global ‘family of family offices’ through the COVID-19 storm, emerging stronger as a credible platform for exceptional networking between family offices and thought leaders from all over the world.

Through the Ritossa Summits, Sir Anthony has been supporting The Fred Hollows Foundation as a UAE Advisory Board Member. The Foundation has recently announced a partnership with Noor Dubai Foundation to raise money in support of individuals who are blind or vision-impaired in Bangladesh. The Foundation has so far succeeded in restoring sight to more than three million people around the world.



In June 2022, the 19th Ritossa Family Office Investment Summit was held in Monaco under the High Patronage of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, bringing together dignitaries from the world’s leading families to discuss investments for a better tomorrow. The Summit was attended by H.R.H. Prince Michel de Yougoslavie and H.R.H. Prince AbdulAziz Bin Faisal AlSaud.



Headquartered and founded in Dubai by impact investor and philanthropist Sir Anthony Ritossa, the homegrown Summit has evolved to become a global movement of responsible investors, avid entrepreneurs and other changemakers. Today, the Global Family Office Investment Summit boasts the number one family office conference in the world.

