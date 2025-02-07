Dubai, UAE: Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) of Dubai and W Motors have established a partnership to promote innovation in the mobility sector, through joint initiatives in education, professional training and research and development. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the university and the region’s first manufacturer of high-performance luxury vehicles and mobility solutions provider has been established to align with the UAE’s vision to foster collaboration between academia and the private sector.



Aiming to advance innovation in the automotive and mobility sectors, the partnership sets a framework for academic-industry research and the incubation of new technologies and solutions. RIT Dubai students will have the opportunity to gain unique insights into the industry through internships and experiential learning, and W Motors employees will have access to customized academic and executive development programs at the university. This goal is to contribute to the growth and skills of future leaders and inspire the next generation of innovators.



Having Established its HQ in Dubai in 2012, W Motors is a pioneer in the automotive industry as a complete mobility solutions provider. It is also the company behind the GHIATH program, which was originally developed for Dubai Police, delivering specialized turnkey mobility solutions focused on security, defence and smart technologies. Headquartered close to the university campus in Dubai Silicon Oasis in a first-of-its-kind facility for the Middle East, W Motors will offer RIT students hands-on experience of real-world industry operations and cutting-edge technologies in its niche segment of the automotive market.



The partnership was formalized with an MoU signing by RIT Dubai President, Dr. Yousef Al Assaf, and Founder & CEO of W Motors, Ralf Debbas. Speaking about the collaboration, Dr. Al Assaf said, “We are delighted to join with W Motors to drive innovation in this high-value sector. This is an outstanding opportunity for students to develop their skills with the latest industry-standard equipment and technology, which reflects the reputation of RIT Dubai as an environment that encourages creativity and invention. As a true pioneer in the field, W Motors is positioned to shape the future of automotive manufacturing in the region, and we look forward to being part of this by providing academic support in research and development and growing the future workforce through higher education and internships.”

W Motors’ Mr Ralf Debbas commented, “We are excited to formalize this partnership with RIT Dubai. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our commitment to driving innovation in the automotive and mobility sectors. By aligning with RIT, we are not only contributing to the UAE’s vision of fostering academic-private sector collaboration but also investing in the future of our industry. We aim to empower the next generation of innovators and equip them with the skills and insights needed to shape the future of mobility. At W Motors, we believe that the fusion of cutting-edge technologies and academic excellence is key to unlocking new possibilities, and we are proud to work alongside RIT to make this vision a reality.

About RIT Dubai

Established in 2008, RIT Dubai is a not-for-profit global campus of the esteemed Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, one of the world’s leading technological-focused universities with more than 185 years of history. RIT Dubai is now operating from phase one of its new $136 million state-of-the-art campus which provides interactive learning space set over 129,000 square meters

RIT Dubai offers highly valued Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in business, psychology, media design, leadership, engineering, and computing. The curriculum provides students with relevant work experience through an innovative cooperative education program that helps students stand out in today’s highly competitive job market. RIT Dubai offers American degrees issued directly from the main campus in New York, and all of RIT’s programs are UAE Ministry accredited. Students of RIT Dubai also have the unique opportunity to choose to study abroad at the main campus in New York or at one of its other global campuses.

About W Motors Automotive Group Holding Limited

Founded in 2012, W Motors is the first manufacturer of high-performance luxury sports cars in the Middle East. Based in Dubai, UAE, the fully integrated company’s capabilities span across automotive design and engineering, research & development, manufacturing, technology, and consultancy.

Led by Founder and CEO Ralph Debbas, W Motors is the creative force behind some of the most exclusive and technologically advanced vehicles available in the market today.

The first hypercar launched by W Motors is the iconic Lykan HyperSport, which catapulted the company to international stardom when it took centre stage as the hero car in Universal Studios' Furious 7 movie. The most recent hypercar launch was the Fenyr SuperSport, a limited production run of 110 units.

Expanding on its automotive expertise and experience, W Motors created and developed the GHIATH Program with Dubai Police, highlighting the company’s ability in delivering turnkey solutions focused on security, defense and smart technologies.

Under its dedicated Special Projects Division, W Motors is committed to driving the development of sustainable automotive solutions for the next generation and bespoke specialist vehicles designed for specific industry sectors and markets.

In October 2024, W Motors opened its state-of-the-art automotive facility in Dubai, UAE, built to host the company’s headquarters, design and engineering center, R&D incubator, assembly and production lines and the region’s only automotive-focused composites division, as well as a flagship showroom. With a manufacturing and assembly capacity exceeding 7,000 units per year, the factory accommodates all production models, including electric and autonomous vehicles, in line with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.