Investment by DisruptAD supports ADQ’s food and agriculture strategy to create a global fresh produce platform

Abu Dhabi: Right Farm, a disruptive UAE-based B2B digital platform that sources fresh produce from local and international farms for the food and retail sector, today announced it has raised USD 2.8 million in its seed funding round.

DisruptAD, ADQ’s venture platform, and Enhance Ventures, the venture studio for the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan, Turkey (MENAPT) region, led the seed equity funding round, investing USD 2.8 million (AED 10.2 million) in the AgTech company. The raised funds will be used to support Right Farm’s rapid technology development and aggressive growth plans in the region.

Founded in 2021, Right Farm addresses gaps in the fresh produce value chain in the UAE and MENAPT region through the development of technology that optimizes the sourcing and procurement of fresh produce for businesses. Through an innovative platform, Right Farm’s one-stop shop uses predictive technology that facilitates routing, operations, and purchasing, designed to provide a seamless and convenient end-to-end process from farm to table. The venture provides access to more than 1,000 fruits, vegetables and microgreens, enabling businesses to place orders and receive delivery within 12 hours.

Elie Skaf, Co-founder and CEO of Right Farm, commented: “The investment from DisruptAD and Enhance Ventures will help accelerate our start-up journey and unlock access to ADQ’s growing food and agriculture portfolio. We have established product-market fit and are developing technology to modernize the fresh produce industry to ensure seamless customer experience while maximizing operational efficiency and enabling scale across markets. By closing this funding round, we are confident our business will capture further growth opportunities across different segments of the market as we build a sustainable and commercially viable business.”

Alper Celen, Founder of Enhance Ventures, added: “With demand for fresh food on the rise, Right Farm is an attractive investment proposition that we seek to build into a household name for farmers and the food industry. Our investment with DisruptAD reflects our belief that Right Farm’s leadership has the right vision that can transform the fresh produce sector for the long-term.”

Right Farm’s founding team includes CEO Elie Skaf, COO Mazen Mourad, and CTO Mohammad Abu Ajamieh who lead a diverse team of 30+ members with 13 different nationalities, with experience in technology start-ups and the fresh produce sector at companies such as Careem, Noon, Aramex, StarzPlay, Groupon, Hyke, Fresh Fruits Company, Kibson’s and Barakat. The company operates from its cold-storage facility in the heart of UAE fruit and vegetable market.

About Right Farm

Right Farm is a fast-growing B2B technology company that is revolutionizing the food supply chain in the MENA region. Founded in 2021 and based in the United Arab Emirates, Right Farm is transforming how businesses source their produce by aggregating the local and global supply of food through an innovative online B2B buying platform.

Right Farm is leveraging the power of data and technology to optimize the process of sourcing fresh produce and to modernize the connection between food suppliers and businesses. The company is on a mission to create a more sustainable supply chain whilst addressing food security by increasing operational and financial efficiencies across the fresh produce value chain.

About DisruptAD

DisruptAD, ADQ's venture platform, was launched to accelerate the future of innovation. The platform offers productive incubation, investment and commercial scaling opportunities for tech start-ups in a state-of-the-art infrastructure for a digital led age. DisruptAD aims to advance R&D and unleash the potential of the UAE's innovative and entrepreneurial ecosystem through highly skilled tech talent.

DisruptAD is attracting and creating a thriving community of founders, fund managers, incubators, and accelerators to globally build, support and scale disruptive technologies from Abu Dhabi.

About Enhance Ventures

Enhance Ventures is the venture studio for the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan, Turkey (MENAPT) region, building and investing in ventures for the future of finance and commerce. Enhance’s portfolio includes the leading online gifting platform Joi Gifts (joigifts.com), AgTech disruptor Right Farm (rightfarm.com), SME digitization and payment platform Clevr (theclevrapp.com), and conscious commerce marketplace Blue Terra (blueterra.co) among others. Enhance also partners with large corporations and governments to build innovative companies and venture studios under its Enhance Innovation unit. Enhance is headquartered in Dubai and Riyadh and operates in 9 countries across the MENAPT region.