Dubai, United Arab Emirates: RIF Trust, part of Latitude Group, the fastest growing international investment migration consultancy, is proud to announce that its Malta office is celebrating its first applicants receiving their Maltese citizenship approvals under the newly established Maltese Exceptional Investor Naturalization (MEIN) policy. These first applicants and their families started their MEIN journey in December 2020 and took just under 18 months to receive their citizenship approvals.

Ryan Darmanin, Managing Director of Latitude & RIF Trust’s Malta office, commented: “We are thrilled to see these two families receive their approvals after completing their 12 months of residency under the new MEIN. It is an honour to be the first licensed advisory firm to welcome MEIN-approved applicants to Malta and I am very proud of my team and the Government Agency for this milestone. Our dedicated team has been working diligently to replicate our success under the former Malta Individual Investor Programme (MIIP) with the MEIN, and we anticipate many more applicants and approvals in the future as global demand continues to be strong.”

The MEIN grants citizenship to individuals and their families who make a direct investment in the Republic of Malta, contributing to the social and economic development of the country. It is open to reputable individuals and families and gives successful applicants the opportunity to live, do business, and study as citizens of Malta. The goal of the MEIN is to attract the highest standard of applicants from all over the world and have them contribute to the country, both economically and socially. Malta has a long history of attracting foreign direct investment and Latitude helps clients from all over the globe, including from the Middle East, Asia, and USA.

Malta citizenship allows its citizens with a passport the ability to travel to over 180 countries visa-free, including the USA and Canada, as well as the right of settlement in all 26 countries of the EU. Primary applicants can choose to include their spouse and children, parents, and grandparents within their application.

The comprehensive application process, which starts with getting residency in Malta, offers two pathways to attain citizenship. The lower capital outlay route takes three years of residency with a contribution of €600,000, while the second route takes a minimum of one year of residency with a contribution of €750,000. Both options require an additional contribution for dependents of €50,000 each and applicants must either rent or purchase property in Malta.

Ezzedeen Soleiman, Managing Partner of Latitude & RIF Trust’s North America Office, explains: “This is exciting news, especially for our US clients, for whom we have seen a 600% year-on-year increase in interest. Malta is an attractive destination for our clients seeking more options in life and these approvals re-affirm the advantages of Latitude investing in a highly experienced local team in Malta to ensure the best chances of a successful application.”

For inquiries, you may contact RIF Trust on phone number +971 4 452 06777, email contact@riftrust.com, or visit their website www.riftrust.com.

-End-

About RIF Trust

Founded in the financial heart of Dubai, RIF Trust is a leading international residency and citizenship by investment advisory. In 2013, the company was born from the need to provide greater freedom to travel and expand businesses abroad for high-net-worth Individuals and their families. The name RIF Trust is inspired by the mountainous region of North Africa, a place known for its people with high moral standards and the desire to explore.

In 2018, RIF Trust merged with Latitude Consultancy Limited to expand internationally to over 20 countries, including Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, China, Egypt, India, Lebanon, Malaysia, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, Nigeria, Russia, KSA, South Korea, UAE, UK, and USA.

RIF Trust is a government-approved partner and an authorised agent of the world’s most powerful residency and citizenship programmes, including Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, Vanuatu, and Malta. RIF Trust employs over 90 industry professionals globally that provide clients with innovative programme solutions in the Caribbean, Europe, and North America, competitively priced services and local expertise with a global reach.

For more information, please go to www.riftrust.com

For media inquires, please contact:

Muhammad Al-Sharu

Communication and PR Director at Circulate PR

malsharu@circulatepr.co

RIF Trust

contact@riftrust.com

PO BOX 35195, Dubai, UAE